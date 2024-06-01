Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7: Sandeshkhali rape survivor and BJP candidate Rekha Patra casts her vote in Bengal, claims ‘not been allowed to vote since 2011’

Rekha Patra, the BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Basirhat, on Saturday finally cast her vote after earlier claiming that Trinamool Congress goons stopped her from voting. For the unversed, she is a Sandeshkhali rape survivor.

After casting her vote, she said, “I feel gratified after casting my vote. This vote represents the struggles of all the mothers and sisters and serves to bolster the leadership of PM Modi. There was a TMC representative present inside the polling booth, attempting to disrupt proceedings, as they are perturbed by their inability to manipulate the elections this time... The Lotus will flourish (in Sandeshkhali).”

The TMC has nominated Haji Nurul Islam as their candidate from Basirhat.

Patra criticised the TMC for their violent actions during previous elections, particularly in Sandeshkhali, where they allegedly prevented people from voting.

“The agitation in Sandeshkhali was not just about voting; it was about our honour and respect. TMC members tried to seize Sandeshkhali people's lands and did not provide any schemes to them,” Patra said, while addressing TMC's violent tactics in Sandeshkhali.

"They attempted to derail our movement, but they were unsuccessful because the citizens of Sandeshkhali are united. Not only in Sandeshkhali but also in Basirhat, all families are united. They all are our families. We stand with them, and I believe they will stand with us as well," she added.

Rekha Patra is the BJP candidate for the Basirhat constituency, contesting against TMC's Haji Nurul Islam and CPI(M)'s Nirapada Sarkar. Patra led protests in Sandeshkhali against Shahjahan Sheikh, exposing his alleged abuse against women. She was the first to raise her voice about Sheikh's actions. Consequently, Shahjahan was expelled from the TMC for six years and later arrested.