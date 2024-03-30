Lok Sabha polls: 114 candidates in fray in first phase in Rajasthan

Rajasthan braces itself for the inaugural phase of the Lok Sabha elections with a formidable lineup of 114 candidates vying for victory.

Scheduled for April 19, the first phase will witness polling across 12 out of the state's 13 Lok Sabha constituencies. However, amidst the hustle of campaigning, 10 candidates have opted to step back from the electoral race by withdrawing their nomination papers, as confirmed by Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta.

Gupta further detailed that the withdrawals primarily stemmed from constituencies such as Sikar, Dausa, Jaipur, Alwar, and Nagaur, each witnessing the retraction of one or two candidates.

In a snapshot of the competitive landscape, Jaipur Rural emerges as the battleground with the highest contestant count at 15, closely followed by Sikar with 14 contenders, and Churu and Jaipur with 13 hopefuls each. Meanwhile, constituencies like Ganganagar, Alwar, Bikaner, and Nagaur see a moderate participation of nine candidates apiece, fostering a diverse electoral atmosphere across the state.

Simultaneously, the electoral horizon expands as 24 nomination papers flood in for the 13 constituencies slated for the second phase. Notable figures like Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, representing the BJP in Jodhpur, and Congress nominee Prahlad Gunjal from Kota-Bundi, have cemented their candidacy, underlining the anticipation surrounding the upcoming polls.

The second phase, scheduled for April 26, will encompass 13 Lok Sabha constituencies, including Tonk-Sawaimadhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Basanwada, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, and Jhalawar-Baran.

The nomination deadline is set for April 4, the subsequent scrutiny on April 5, and the final opportunity for withdrawal until April 8.