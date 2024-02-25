Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP attacks Congress over handing over Bharuch seat to AAP, says…

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lashed out at the grand old Congress for handing over Gujarat’s Bharuch constituency to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as part of a seat-sharing deal for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Under a seat-sharing deal, the Congress ceded its stronghold Bharuch to the AAP. The AAP announced its Dediapada MLA Chaitar Vasava as its candidate from Bharuch.

Congress stalwart and troubleshooter Ahmed Patel represented the constituency in the Gujarat Assembly and the Parliament for three terms from 1977 to 1984. He held the seat for around four decades for the grand old Congress.

In a strongly-worded criticism of the Congress and the Gandhi family, BJP’s Amit Malviya said that the “Gandhis believe in use and throw”. He further said that people are well aware of the differences between Ahmed Patel and Rahul Gandhi.

“In the Congress, one dynasty is more equal than the others. Everyone knows of the differences between late Ahmed Patel and Rahul Gandhi. Giving away Bharuch to AAP is Rahul Gandhi’s attempt to erase his legacy and humiliate the family. Gandhis believe in use and throw,” Malviya said on X (formerly Twitter).

BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill called this the “revenge of the Prince”. Jaiveer Shergill had left the Congress and joined the BJP over a year back. Shergill said: “Handing over a long standing stronghold of Sh Ahmed Patel, who gave his life to Congress party, to AAP is the revenge of the ‘Prince’!”

AAP-Congress Gujarat seat-sharing talks

The AAP and Congress on Saturday announced seat-sharing deals in Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Chandigarh and Goa for the upcoming polls. Of the 26 seats in Gujarat, the AAP will contest Bharuch and Bhavnagar. The Congress will contest the rest of the 24 seats.

Ahmed Patel’s family reacts

Meanwhile, Congress leader and Ahmed Patel’s daughter Mumtaz Patel on Saturday “apologised” to workers for not being able to secure the constituency during seat-sharing talks with the AAP. She further said that she would not let Ahmed Patel’s legacy of 45 years go in vain.

“Deeply apologise to our district cadre for not being able to secure the Bharuch Lok Sabha seat in alliance. I share your disappointment. Together, we will regroup to make INC India stronger. We won’t let Ahmed Patel’s 45 years of legacy go in vain. #bharuchkibeti,” Mumtaz said.

Expressing his disappointment, Ahmed Patel’s son Faizal Patel said that he will speak with the party leadership again since there is time left for filing nominations. He added that he hopes the Gandhi family will understand the sentiments of the Patel family attached to the Bharuch seat.

