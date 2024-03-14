Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to contest from Pithapuram

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Thursday announced that he will be contesting the Lok Sabha election from Pithapuram. Jana Sena is contesting the general elections in alliance with the BJP and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh. As per the seat-sharing agreement, the BJP will contest on six Lok Sabha seats in Andhra, while the TDP will contest on 17 seats. Jana Sena Party will contest the remaining two seats.

Andhra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha seats. In 2019, Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP won 22 seats, while 3 seats went to Chandrababu Naidu's TDP.

The BJP, TDP, and Jana Sena have also formed an alliance for the assembly elections that will take place simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls.

Today, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu announced the second list of party candidates for 34 more Assembly seats. With the new set of names, TDP has released the names of candidates for 128 seats so far with another 16 remaining to be named as the party will be contesting from 144 seats as part of the NDA in the southern state.

"We have already kept the first list of candidates in front of people who will contest the forthcoming 2024 polls. Now, we have brought forward another list of 34 names," said Naidu in a post on X.

The NDA partners in Andhra Pradesh recently finalised their seat-sharing formula for the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, under which the BJP will contest six Lok Sabha and 10 Assembly seats, while the TDP will fight 17 parliamentary and 144 assembly seats.

