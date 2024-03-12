Lok Sabha polls 2024: Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor among key Congress candidates. Full list here 

The grand old Congress party on Monday announced its list of candidates contesting from select seats in Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Telangana and Tripura in the upcoming general elections.
As per this list, the key candidates of the grand old party included Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad in Kerala, Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram and former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel from Rajnandgaon. The candidate list of the Congress party includes 15 candidates from the unreserved category and 24 from SC, ST, OBC and minority communities.
Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Congress party has urged Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest from Amethi and Rae Bareli respectively. Amethi and Rae Bareli are considered to be the strongholds of the Gandhi family.
List of Congress candidates, constituencies
Kerala
Chhattisgarh
Karnataka
Lakshadweep
Lakshadweep– Mohd Hamdullaha Sayeed
Meghalaya
Nagaland
Nagaland– S Supongmeren Jamir
Sikkim
Sikkim– Gopal Chettri
Telangana
Tripura
Tripura– Ashish Kumar Saha
