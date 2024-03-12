Lok Sabha polls 2024: Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor among key Congress candidates. Full list here 

scorecardresearch
Lok Sabha elections: The candidate list of the Congress party includes 15 candidates from the unreserved category and 24 from SC, ST, OBC and minority communities. 

The grand old Congress party on Monday announced its list of candidates contesting from select seats in Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Telangana and Tripura in the upcoming general elections. 

As per this list, the key candidates of the grand old party included Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad in Kerala, Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram and former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel from Rajnandgaon. The candidate list of the Congress party includes 15 candidates from the unreserved category and 24 from SC, ST, OBC and minority communities. 

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Congress party has urged Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest from Amethi and Rae Bareli respectively. Amethi and Rae Bareli are considered to be the strongholds of the Gandhi family. 

List of Congress candidates, constituencies 

Kerala 

  1. Wayanad– Rahul Gandhi
  2. Thiruvananthapuram– Shashi Tharoor
  3. Alappuzha– K C Venugopal
  4. Kasaragod– Rajmohan Unnithan 
  5. Kannur– K Sudhakaran
  6. Thrissur– K Muraleedharan
  7. Vadakara– Shafi Parambil
  8. Kozhikode– M K Raghavan
  9. Palakkad– V K Sreekandan
  10. Alathur– Ramya Haridas
  11. Chalakudy– Benny Behanan
  12. Ernakulam– Hibi Eden
  13. Idukki– Dean Kuriakose
  14. Mavelikkara– Kodikunnil Suresh
  15. Attingal– Adoor Prakash

Chhattisgarh

  1. Rajnandgaon– Bhupesh Baghel
  2. Mahasamund– Tamradhwaj Sahu
  3. Korba– Jyotsana Mahant
  4. Jangir-Champa– Shivkumar Dahiya
  5. Durg– Rajendra Sahu
  6. Raipur– Vikas Upadhyay

Karnataka

  1. Bijapur– H R Algur
  2. Shimoga– Geetha Shivarajkumar
  3. Bengaluru Rural– D K Suresh
  4. Haveri– Anandaswamy Gaddadevara Math
  5. Hassan– M Shreyas Patel
  6. Tumakuru– S P Muddahamumegowda
  7. Mandya– Venkataramegowda (Star Chandru) 

Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep– Mohd Hamdullaha Sayeed 

Meghalaya

  1. Shillong– Vincent H Pala
  2. Tura– Saleng A Sangma

Nagaland

Nagaland– S Supongmeren Jamir

Sikkim

Sikkim– Gopal Chettri

Telangana 

  1. Zahirabad– Suresh Kumar Shetkar
  2. Nalgonda– Raghuveer Kunduru
  3. Mahbubnagar– Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy
  4. Mahbubabad– Balram Naik Porika 

Tripura 

Tripura– Ashish Kumar Saha

Published on: Mar 12, 2024, 8:25 AM IST
