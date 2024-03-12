Lok Sabha polls 2024: Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor among key Congress candidates. Full list here 

The grand old Congress party on Monday announced its list of candidates contesting from select seats in Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Telangana and Tripura in the upcoming general elections.

As per this list, the key candidates of the grand old party included Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad in Kerala, Shashi Tharoor from Thiruvananthapuram and former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel from Rajnandgaon. The candidate list of the Congress party includes 15 candidates from the unreserved category and 24 from SC, ST, OBC and minority communities.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Congress party has urged Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest from Amethi and Rae Bareli respectively. Amethi and Rae Bareli are considered to be the strongholds of the Gandhi family.

List of Congress candidates, constituencies

Kerala

Wayanad– Rahul Gandhi Thiruvananthapuram– Shashi Tharoor Alappuzha– K C Venugopal Kasaragod– Rajmohan Unnithan Kannur– K Sudhakaran Thrissur– K Muraleedharan Vadakara– Shafi Parambil Kozhikode– M K Raghavan Palakkad– V K Sreekandan Alathur– Ramya Haridas Chalakudy– Benny Behanan Ernakulam– Hibi Eden Idukki– Dean Kuriakose Mavelikkara– Kodikunnil Suresh Attingal– Adoor Prakash

Chhattisgarh

Rajnandgaon– Bhupesh Baghel Mahasamund– Tamradhwaj Sahu Korba– Jyotsana Mahant Jangir-Champa– Shivkumar Dahiya Durg– Rajendra Sahu Raipur– Vikas Upadhyay

Karnataka

Bijapur– H R Algur Shimoga– Geetha Shivarajkumar Bengaluru Rural– D K Suresh Haveri– Anandaswamy Gaddadevara Math Hassan– M Shreyas Patel Tumakuru– S P Muddahamumegowda Mandya– Venkataramegowda (Star Chandru)

Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep– Mohd Hamdullaha Sayeed

Meghalaya

Shillong– Vincent H Pala Tura– Saleng A Sangma

Nagaland

Nagaland– S Supongmeren Jamir

Sikkim

Sikkim– Gopal Chettri

Telangana

Zahirabad– Suresh Kumar Shetkar Nalgonda– Raghuveer Kunduru Mahbubnagar– Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy Mahbubabad– Balram Naik Porika

Tripura

Tripura– Ashish Kumar Saha