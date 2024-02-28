Lok Sabha polls: Congress to contest 16 seats in Kerala

scorecardresearch
The Congress Party will contest 16 seats in Kerala in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan said here on Wednesday.

"V D Satheesan announces Congress Party's allocation of Lok Sabha seats in Kerala ahead of the upcoming polls, with IUML and other coalition partners also finalizing their share.

The allocation of seats within the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) for the Lok Sabha elections has been finalised, he said.

Like in the previous polls, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the second largest coalition partner in UDF, would contest in two seats, the LoP said while addressing a press conference here.

Of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, the Congress will contest in 16 seats, IUML- 2, KCJ (J) - 1 and RSP-1.

The IUML leadership recently admitted that they had demanded one more Lok Sabha seat this time and said they won't backtrack from their decision.

Satheesan, however, said issues were sorted through discussions.

He also indicated that the IUML would be allotted a Rajya Sabha seat instead of the Lok Sabha seat they had demanded.

Published on: Feb 28, 2024, 12:11 PM IST
