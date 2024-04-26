Lok Sabha polls: Sunita Kejriwal to hold roadshows in Delhi and other states, will campaign for AAP, says Atishi

In the absence of jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal will campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) during the Lok Sabha elections, the party announced on Friday.

"Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal will enter the fray to protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest and seek votes for AAP candidates. It will start from Delhi tomorrow," Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi said at a press conference.

Sunita Kejriwal is scheduled to conduct a roadshow in the East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on April 27, followed by another in the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on April 28.

"Sunita Kejriwal will also visit Punjab, Haryana and Gujarat," she said.

Atishi stated that voters from Delhi, Punjab, and across the nation will support Arvind Kejriwal, who remains in judicial custody until May 7.

Sunita Kejriwal has conducted three digital media briefings, primarily aimed at conveying the chief minister's messages and those of Delhi cabinet ministers to the public. Recently, she participated in INDIA bloc rallies in Delhi and Jharkhand, where she raised concerns about a purported plot against her husband, who is currently in jail.

During both rallies, she highlighted six guarantees promised by the AAP convener, including free power for the poor and improved healthcare and education facilities in every village and town across the country, contingent upon the INDIA bloc winning power at the Centre.