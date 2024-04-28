Will Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra contest from Amethi, Raebareli? Decision left up to Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Will Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Amethi and the family pocket borough of Raebareli for the Lok Sabha elections? The Uttar Pradesh Congress on Saturday urged the grand old party's top leadership to field Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Amethi and the family pocket borough of Raebareli for the Lok Sabha elections.

No decision, however, was taken at the meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC), news agency PTI reported citing sources. They said the AICC in-charge of party affairs in UP Avinash Pandey and CLP leader in the state Aradhana Mishra urged Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Sonia Gandhi to give tickets to both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Amethi and Raebareli.

Final decision to be taken by Mallikarjun Kharge

During the CEC meeting chaired by Kharge, many panel members supported the views of the UP leaders and left the decision on the top leadership. Any decision regarding whether Rahul Gandhi will contest from Amethi or not will be taken by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge in a day or two, sources said.

"You have to wait for a few more days. When the names of candidates come from people to me and I sign the notification, it will be announced," Kharge said at a press conference on Saturday.

When asked about the BJP's criticism of Rahul Gandhi for fighting Lok Sabha elections from Wayanad instead of Amethi, Kharge said those questioning Congress leaders for changing constituencies must explain how many times did BJP stalwarts Lal Krishna Advani and late Atal Bihari Vajpayee change their seats.

Uncertainty prevails around LS constituencies in Punjab and Gurugram seat

Moreover, the Lok Sabha candidates for the remaining 5 seats in Punjab were also discussed during the CEC meet. Another meeting of the CEC is likely on Punjab as a consensus could not be arrived at, as per sources aware of the matter. The Congress will also soon announce its decision for the Gurugram Lok Sabha seat and the party is considering two candidates, sources added.

Amethi, Rae Bareli Lok Sabha election results

In Amethi, Rahul Gandhi won the 2004, 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections consecutively. In 2019, the erstwhile Congress pocket borough went the saffron route and elected Smriti Irani as its MP.

Rae Bareli, on the other hand, has been a Congress bastion since 1999. In 1999, Congress' Satish Sharma won the seat. Rae Bareli has elected former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi as its MP from 2004 till 2019.

When will Amethi, Rae Bareli go to polls?

Both Amethi and Rae Bareli will go to polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 20.