Lok Sabha query seeks clarity on cybersecurity measures for India's power grid due to digitalisation

The rapid digitalisation of India’s power sector has brought cybersecurity to the forefront of policy and operational discussions, with growing emphasis on protecting the national transmission network from evolving digital threats. As modern power grids increasingly rely on interconnected systems, experts emphasise the need for a layered security architecture, continuous monitoring, and alignment with global best practices to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply.

The issue has now reached Parliament. An unstarred question submitted in the Lok Sabha for reply on December 18 has sought detailed inputs from the Ministry of Power on the state of grid cybersecurity. Lawmakers have asked for information on the identification of substations requiring Next Generation Firewalls (NGFWs), the prioritisation of locations for intervention, cybersecurity audits conducted over the past year, and coordination with national agencies such as CERT-In for real-time threat monitoring and response.

The parliamentary query comes amid broader efforts to modernise the country’s power infrastructure. Utilities periodically reassess procurement and technology plans to keep pace with emerging technical requirements. In this context, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) informed bidders through an official communication dated August 22, 2025, that its earlier tender for the “Procurement of Firewall for Substation” had been annulled.

The cancellation of the tender, however, triggered concerns among stakeholders, who argue that cybersecurity upgrades across the transmission network are urgent and cannot be delayed as cyber risks to critical infrastructure intensify globally.

Experts note that power utilities worldwide are adopting multi-layered defence mechanisms to counter increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. These typically include the deployment of NGFWs, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems, intrusion prevention tools, and adherence to international standards such as NERC-CIP and ISO 27001. Stronger coordination between central utilities, state transmission entities and national cybersecurity agencies is also viewed as essential to improving resilience.

Stakeholders believe that parliamentary oversight, combined with periodic technology upgrades and ongoing inter-agency coordination, could help build a more robust digital security framework for India’s power sector. As the national grid continues to expand and adopt advanced technologies, cybersecurity preparedness is expected to remain a critical element of long-term planning and operational stability.

(With inputs from PTI)