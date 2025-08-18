Business Today
'Look forward to continued exchanges': Days after Alaska Summit with Trump, Putin dials PM Modi

Modi emphasised India's unwavering stance on the peaceful resolution of global conflicts through diplomatic dialogue.

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 18, 2025 5:49 PM IST
SUMMARY
  • Putin shared insights on his Alaska meeting with Trump
  • Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to peaceful conflict resolution
  • Both leaders discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation

President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Monday provided an assessment of his meeting with US President Donald Trump in Alaska during a telephone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi confirmed the development in a social media post.

Modi emphasised India's unwavering stance on the peaceful resolution of global conflicts through diplomatic dialogue. The conversation highlighted India's consistent advocacy for peaceful conflict resolution, reinforcing India's support for all diplomatic efforts in this domain. Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's commitment to these principles.

"Thank my friend, President Putin, for his phone call and for sharing insights on his recent meeting with President Trump in Alaska. India has consistently called for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict and supports all efforts in this regard. I look forward to our continued exchanges in the days to come," Modi's post on X read. 

Both leaders engaged in a broader dialogue on various areas of bilateral cooperation, aiming to strengthen the strategic partnership between India and Russia. Prime Minister Modi and President Putin agreed to maintain close communication, underscoring the importance of their diplomatic relationship.

The call between Modi and Putin also touched on the recent Alaska meeting between Putin and Trump, offering insights into ongoing diplomatic engagements.

India's position on peaceful conflict resolution aligns with global diplomatic efforts. The exchange between Modi and Putin highlights India's active engagement in international diplomacy.

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin met in Alaska on August 15 to discuss a ceasefire over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Meanwhile, Putin has agreed that the US and Europe could offer Ukraine a security guarantee akin to a NATO collective defence mandate, Associated Press reported, citing a Trump envoy.

Published on: Aug 18, 2025 5:49 PM IST
