‘Lost Gandhis need to step aside’: Ahmed Patel's son blames Rahul, Priyanka for Bihar poll debacle

In a rare and pointed critique from within the Congress fold, Faisal Patel — son of late party heavyweight Ahmed Patel — has called for the Gandhi siblings to step aside, holding them responsible for the party’s dismal performance in the recent Bihar assembly elections.

Labeling Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi as “inept” and dubbing them the “lost Gandhis,” Faisal said, “They need to step aside.” His remarks come in the wake of Congress securing just six seats in Bihar — one of its weakest showings in recent history. Rahul Gandhi termed the results “truly surprising” and cited an “unfair” electoral process.

But Faisal isn’t buying that explanation. He argues that the party needs a course correction — one that places capable and dynamic leaders at the helm. Leaders like Shashi Tharoor or Digvijaya Singh, who he believes are “25 times worthier than the Gandhi scions.” For him, this is not just a matter of internal politics, but about rescuing democracy itself by building a credible Opposition.

The comments mark a sharp departure from the legacy of his father, Ahmed Patel — a close confidant of Sonia Gandhi and one of the party’s most trusted crisis managers. Faisal’s blunt criticism reflects not just dissatisfaction, but a growing sentiment among a section of the cadre that the old guard needs to give way to merit.

What makes Faisal’s outburst even more striking is his apparent political recalibration. He is reportedly in contact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and may consider joining the BJP. He has openly praised the Modi government’s handling of Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan, saying, “PM Modi showed great leadership and brought us out of a huge crisis.”

He has also pushed back against Rahul Gandhi’s alignment with Donald Trump’s earlier remarks describing India as a “dead economy.” Faisal disagreed, stating plainly: “I wouldn’t have agreed with that assessment.”