Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
india
Low-pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal, IMD warns of rainfall in Odisha

Low-pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal, IMD warns of rainfall in Odisha

Thunderstorm is likely to occur at one or two places over Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri till 8.30 am on Wednesday

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 21, 2025 12:16 PM IST
Low-pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal, IMD warns of rainfall in OdishaIMD warns of rainfall in Odisha

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said a low-pressure area has developed over the southwest Bay of Bengal and is expected to intensify into a depression within the next 36 hours, bringing rainfall to several parts of Odisha.

"Under the influence of Monday's upper air cyclonic circulation over the sea, a low-pressure system has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am on Tuesday," the IMD said in a statement. The system is likely to "intensify into a depression over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal during the next 36 hours."

Advertisement

The weather office has issued a "yellow' warning — meaning 'be aware' — for several districts of Odisha on Tuesday and Wednesday. According to the IMD, "Thunderstorm, accompanied by gusty surface wind with speed reaching 30–40 kmph, is likely to occur at one or two places over Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri till 8.30 am on Wednesday.”

Light to moderate rainfall is expected across coastal and southern Odisha under the influence of the weather system.
 

Published on: Oct 21, 2025 12:16 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today