Low-pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal, IMD warns of rainfall in Odisha

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said a low-pressure area has developed over the southwest Bay of Bengal and is expected to intensify into a depression within the next 36 hours, bringing rainfall to several parts of Odisha.

"Under the influence of Monday's upper air cyclonic circulation over the sea, a low-pressure system has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am on Tuesday," the IMD said in a statement. The system is likely to "intensify into a depression over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal during the next 36 hours."

The weather office has issued a "yellow' warning — meaning 'be aware' — for several districts of Odisha on Tuesday and Wednesday. According to the IMD, "Thunderstorm, accompanied by gusty surface wind with speed reaching 30–40 kmph, is likely to occur at one or two places over Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri till 8.30 am on Wednesday.”

Light to moderate rainfall is expected across coastal and southern Odisha under the influence of the weather system.

