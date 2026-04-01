LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, April 1: Check updated rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, April 1: Commercial LPG prices have been increased today amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, further raising concerns about rising costs. The hike is linked to a surge in global oil prices caused by the conflict, which has affected energy supplies worldwide.

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This comes due to India’s imports of over 40 per cent of its crude oil and 90 per cent of its LPG from West Asian countries such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Despite this dependence, the government has assured that LPG supplies remain stable, with no shortages reported at distribution points.

PRICE HIKE

In Delhi, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has gone up by Rs 195.50, now costing Rs 2,078.50, according to state-owned oil companies. This follows a previous increase of Rs 114.50 per cylinder on March 1.

Domestic cooking gas LPG prices, last raised by Rs 60 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 7, remain unchanged at Rs 913 in Delhi. State-owned firms Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum review aviation turbine fuel and LPG prices on the first day of each month based on international benchmarks and exchange rates.

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Global oil prices have increased by almost 50 per cent after the West Asia conflict disrupted energy supply chains. Petrol and diesel prices continue to be frozen following a Rs 2 per litre reduction in March last year, with petrol costing Rs 94.72 and diesel Rs 87.62 per litre in Delhi.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on April 1

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Kolkata 939 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on April 1

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,078.50 Kolkata 2,208 Mumbai 2,031 Chennai 2,246.50 Bengaluru 2,153 Hyderabad 2,301

CNG prices across major cities on April 1

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 77.09 Kolkata 93.50 Mumbai 80.50 Chennai 91.50 Bengaluru 88.95 Hyderabad 97

PNG prices across major cities on April 1

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.89 Kolkata 50 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51

PDS KEROSENE

To address supply pressures, the Central government has allowed ad-hoc allocation of public distribution system kerosene in 21 states and Union Territories, including areas previously declared kerosene-free. This move aims to support household cooking and lighting needs amid global energy challenges.

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While domestic LPG users have been prioritised, limited stocks have led to panic buying and long queues at distribution centres. To ease the situation, the government has permitted temporary use of kerosene for cooking and lighting nationwide, including in the specified states and Union Territories.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued a notification on March 29 granting temporary exemptions under the Petroleum Act, 1934, and Petroleum Rules, 2002. This facilitates the distribution of PDS kerosene with conditions on storage, safety, and licensing to ensure compliance and timely supply.