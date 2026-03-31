LPG, CNG, PNG rates today, March 31: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG rates today: Concerns about rising prices and availability of LPG, CNG, and PNG continue among Indian households amid the ongoing West Asia conflict that has affected global energy supplies. Users across the country are closely watching frequent fuel price revisions as geopolitical tensions persist.

This is because India depends heavily on West Asian countries for energy, importing over 40 per cent of its crude oil and 90 per cent of LPG from nations such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Despite this reliance, the government has assured that LPG supplies remain stable with no reported shortages at distributorships.

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on March 31

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Kolkata 939 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on March 31

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 1,884.50 Kolkata 1,988.50 Mumbai 1,836.50 Chennai 2,043.50 Bengaluru 1,958 Hyderabad 2,105.50

CNG prices across major cities on March 31

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 77.09 Kolkata 93.50 Mumbai 80.50 Chennai 91.50 Bengaluru 88.95 Hyderabad 97

PNG prices across major cities on March 31

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.89 Kolkata 50 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51

Meanwhile, the Central government has also allowed ad-hoc allocation of public distribution system kerosene in 21 states and Union Territories, including areas previously classified as kerosene-free, to support household cooking and lighting needs amid global energy supply pressures.

While domestic households have been prioritised in the supply of available LPG, limited stocks have caused panic buying and long queues at distribution points. To ease pressure on LPG, the government has permitted the temporary use of kerosene for cooking and lighting across the country, including in the 21 states and Union Territories that were previously declared kerosene-free.

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The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas issued a notification on March 29 allowing temporary exemptions under the Petroleum Act, 1934, and Petroleum Rules, 2002. This facilitates distribution of PDS kerosene in the specified states and Union Territories, with conditions on storage, safety, and licensing to ensure compliance and prompt supply.