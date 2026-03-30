LPG, CNG, PNG rates today, March 30: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG rates today: Concerns about rising prices and availability of LPG, CNG, and PNG persist among Indian households amid the ongoing West Asia conflict affecting global energy supplies. Users across the country are closely watching frequent fuel price revisions as geopolitical tensions continue.

This comes as India relies heavily on West Asian countries for energy, importing over 40 per cent of its crude oil and 90 per cent of LPG from nations such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Despite this dependence, LPG supplies remain stable with no reported shortages at distributorships.

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on March 30

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Kolkata 939 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on March 30

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 1,884.50 Kolkata 1,988.50 Mumbai 1,836.50 Chennai 2,043.50 Bengaluru 1,958 Hyderabad 2,105.50

CNG prices across major cities on March 30

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 77.09 Kolkata 93.50 Mumbai 80.50 Chennai 91.50 Bengaluru 88.95 Hyderabad 97

PNG prices across major cities on March 30

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.89 Kolkata 50 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51

However, supplies have been prioritised for households and transport, with full allocation to piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG), the oil ministry said. Industrial and commercial consumers are receiving about 80 per cent of their average consumption, while fertiliser plants are being supplied at 70-75 per cent capacity with additional LNG cargoes being sourced.

The government has also accelerated the expansion of city gas distribution networks by streamlining approvals and encouraging a shift from LPG to PNG, it said. In March alone, over 2,90,000 new PNG connections were added. Companies such as Indraprastha Gas, Mahanagar Gas, GAIL Gas, and BPCL are offering incentives to promote PNG adoption.

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Although LPG supplies have been affected by geopolitical issues, deliveries continue normally with no shortages reported, said the oil ministry. Daily refill deliveries have exceed 55 lakh cylinders.

Commercial LPG supply is gradually being restored to about 70 per cent of pre-crisis levels, prioritising sectors like hospitality, food services, and key industries. The government has also increased kerosene allocations to states and intensified actions against hoarding and black marketing, conducting nearly 2,900 raids and seizing about 1,000 cylinders recently.

States have been directed to enhance monitoring, conduct daily briefings, counter misinformation, and fast-track approvals for gas infrastructure. The government has advised the public not to believe rumours and to avoid panic buying of petrol, diesel, and LPG.

