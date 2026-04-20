LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, April 20: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other major cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: With the ‘will-they, won’t-they’ scenario of the peace talks between the US and Iran, and the continued blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, concerns over the pricing of LPG, CNG, and PNG have persisted. The US has seized an Iranian vessel, and according to Iranian media, Tehran has attacked US military ships in the Sea of Oman.

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All these developments have only escalated the challenges for the energy market, especially for countries reliant on energy imports. India, which depends heavily on West Asian countries such as Saudi Arabia and Qatar for over 40 per cent of its crude oil and 90 per cent of its LPG imports, is particularly vulnerable to regional events. Recently, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi increased by Rs 195.50 to Rs 2,078.50, while domestic LPG prices remained steady at Rs 913. This increase in commercial LPG prices from April 1 is linked to a 44 per cent hike in the Saudi Contract Price, which rose from $542 per tonne in March to $780 per tonne in April.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on April 20

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Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Kolkata 939 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on April 20

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,078.50 Kolkata 2,208 Mumbai 2,031 Chennai 2,246.50 Bengaluru 2,161 Hyderabad 2,320

CNG prices across major cities on April 20

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 77.09 Kolkata 93.50 Mumbai 80.50 Chennai 91.50 Bengaluru 88.95 Hyderabad 97

PNG prices across major cities on April 20

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.89 Kolkata 50 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51

Separately, India's cooking gas LPG consumption fell by a steep 13 per cent in March as supply disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict affected availability for both household kitchens and commercial users, according to the latest official data. LPG consumption was at 2.379 million tonnes in March, 12.8 per cent lower than the 2.729 million tonnes consumed in the same period last year.

With supplies from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates disrupted, the government has reduced LPG supplies to commercial establishments like hotels and industries to safeguard household cooking gas availability.

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According to the Oil Ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC), LPG cylinders sold to domestic households fell by 8.1 per cent in March to 2.219 million tonnes, while those sold to non-domestic users dropped by almost 48 per cent. Bulk LPG sales declined by a massive 75.5 per cent.

The PPAC data indicated lower consumption compared to government claims of normal LPG supplies and all demand from domestic users being met. To offset the shortfall, the government directed refineries to divert feedstock from petrochemical production to boost LPG output. This led to domestic LPG production rising to 1.4 million tonnes in March from 1.1 million tonnes a year back, according to data from PPAC.