LPG, CNG, PNG rates on April 19: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, other cities

As the West Asia conflict continues to rage on, fuel prices remain a key concerns for households and transport users across India, with LPG, CNG and PNG rates seeing revisions at regular intervals amid global energy supply woes.

LPG supplies are under close monitoring amid prevailing geopolitical tensions even though no dry-outs have been reported at distributorships. This is because India meets more than 40 per cent of its crude imports and 90 per cent of its LPG imports from West Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

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The government, however, continues to offer subsidies under schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), helping reduce the effective cost for eligible households. Under the scheme, over 10 crore low-income families have received gas connections.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on April 19

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on April 19

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 2,078.50 Bengaluru 2,161 Hyderabad 2,320.50 Mumbai 2,031 Chennai 2,246.50 Kolkata 2,208.50

CNG prices across major cities on April 19

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 77.09 Bengaluru 88.95 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 80.50 Chennai 91.50 Kolkata 93.50

PNG prices across major cities on April 19

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.89 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

Meanwhile, the Petroleum Ministry on Thursday rejected a report suggesting the country's LPG supply could take up to 4 years to recover, calling the claim "misleading".

"A claim circulating in a section of the media — attributed to an unnamed government official — that India's LPG supply may take up to four years to recover is misleading and creates an incorrect impression about the country's supply position," the ministry said in a statement.

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It added that India has diversified procurement to the US, Norway, Canada, Algeria, and Russia with 800 TMT of assured import cargoes that have been already secured and are en route.

While LPG remains the primary cooking fuel for many households, CNG and PNG are emerging as more stable and economic alternatives. Consumers are advised to track city-wise price updates and policy updates to manage their fuel expenses effectively.