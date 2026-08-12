LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 12: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

Earlier this month, commercial LPG prices for hotels, restaurants and other establishments were cut by ₹192 per 19-kg cylinder. However, domestic LPG continues to be sold below cost. Junior oil minister Suresh Gopi said the revenue loss of state fuel retailers on the sale of LPG, mainly used as cooking fuel, narrowed to ₹188 per 14.2-kg cylinder in August from ₹500 in July.
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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on August 12
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
942
|
Bengaluru
|
944.50
|
Hyderabad
|
994
|
Mumbai
|
941.50
|
Chennai
|
957.50
|
Kolkata
|
968
|
Jaipur
|
945.50
|
Noida
|
939.50
|
Gurugram
|
950.50
|
Chandigarh
|
951.50
Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on August 12
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/cylinder)
|
Delhi
|
2,738
|
Bengaluru
|
2,821
|
Hyderabad
|
2,985
|
Mumbai
|
2,691.50
|
Chennai
|
2,906
|
Kolkata
|
2,872.50
|
Jaipur
|
2,765.50
|
Noida
|
2,738
|
Gurugram
|
2,755
|
Chandigarh
|
2,760
CNG prices across major cities on August 12
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/kg)
|
Delhi
|
83.09
|
Bengaluru
|
97
|
Hyderabad
|
109
|
Mumbai
|
86
|
Chennai
|
97
|
Kolkata
|
99.50
|
Jaipur
|
96.50
|
Noida
|
91.70
|
Gurugram
|
88.12
|
Chandigarh
|
99.90
PNG prices across major cities on August 12
|
Cities
|
Price (₹/SCM)
|
Delhi
|
49.59
|
Bengaluru
|
53
|
Hyderabad
|
51
|
Mumbai
|
51.50
|
Chennai
|
50
|
Kolkata
|
50
|
Jaipur
|
49.50
|
Noida
|
49.45
|
Gurugram
|
48.40
|
Chandigarh
|
54.70
In a written reply to lawmakers, he said Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp have been selling a cooking gas cylinder for households at ₹942 in Delhi since June 2026. The government compensates fuel retailers for losses on the sale of cooking gas to households at below-market rates with a lag.
The government paid a subsidy of ₹30,000 crore towards clearing some dues for 2025/26 and 2026/27. Even after that payment, pending LPG dues to state retailers were more than ₹59,000 crore as of July 31, he added.
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Meanwhile, the US and Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis reported separate attacks on shipping on Tuesday as prospects for ending the Iran war appeared to dim. Tehran said the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed unless Washington accepted its conditions. The attacks took place in the Gulf of Oman leading to the strait and at the entrance to the Red Sea, both vital chokepoints for global oil supplies. The war showed no sign of ending despite repeated assertions from US President Donald Trump that a deal was imminent.
Oil prices rose and global shares retreated amid renewed pessimism about a quick end to the conflict. Brent crude futures climbed 1.4% to settle at $88.91 per barrel, while US crude rose 1.3% to $83.20.