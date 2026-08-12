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‘Just negotiating’: Trump says the US has two options on how to deal with Iran

‘Just negotiating’: Trump says the US has two options on how to deal with Iran

Donald Trump’s comments came as Pakistan said the US and Iran were close to “some sort” of deal, while Qatar said talks on managing the Strait of Hormuz were at an advanced stage.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 12, 2026 8:27 AM IST
‘Just negotiating’: Trump says the US has two options on how to deal with IranDonald Trump says he has two options on dealing with Iran

US-Iran war: US President Donald Trump has said Washington has two options for dealing with Iran – allow the country’s economy to continue deteriorating or launch much harder attacks – as he accused Tehran of being “devious negotiators” amid ongoing efforts to reach a deal.

“I’m sort of negotiating,” Trump told Real America’s Voice in a phone interview released late Monday. “They’re very devious negotiators.”

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Trump said one possible strategy was to continue with the current approach and watch Iran’s economic situation worsen. “Do what I’m doing now: just bop along and look how bad they’re doing,” he said, adding that Iran was economically struggling and unable to borrow money. Trump also said the US controlled frozen Iranian assets, describing himself as “their banker.”

The other option, he said, would be to “hit them really, really hard.”

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Trump’s comments came as Pakistan said the US and Iran were close to “some sort” of deal, while Qatar said talks on managing the Strait of Hormuz were at an advanced stage, despite reports of fresh attacks on shipping in regional waters.

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Since the conflict began in late February, Trump has repeatedly alternated between threats of escalation and claims that a peace agreement was close.

Trump also dismissed concerns about dwindling US ammunition stocks, saying Washington was “building them like crazy” and blaming former President Joe Biden for the lower levels.

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“We’re fine with munitions,” Trump said. “But the reason it would be lower, and we’re building them like crazy, but the reason it’s low is because he (Biden) gave $300 billion worth to Ukraine.”

The remarks follow a report that the US Army has used much of its stockpile of highly accurate long-range missiles during the five-month war with Iran, raising concerns about the military’s readiness for future conflicts.

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Published on: Aug 12, 2026 8:27 AM IST
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