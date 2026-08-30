Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 30: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 30: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

While India’s LNG and LPG sourcing has shifted towards the United States, Russia remains the country’s largest crude oil supplier.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 30, 2026 9:26 AM IST
LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, August 30: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other citiesIndia bought almost 2 million barrels per day of crude oil from Russia in August, more than three times the second-largest supplier, the UAE, at 0.61 million tonnes.

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns over LPG, CNG and PNG prices continue amid uncertainty over supplies, even as the Centre works to diversify energy sources and promote wider use of household cooking fuels.

The government aims to reduce dependence on imported cooking gas, secure supplies from alternative sources, strengthen domestic LPG availability and expand piped natural gas connections.

Advertisement

On August 28, CNG retail prices went up by ₹3.89 per kg in Delhi, Gurugram and other cities due to elevated international LNG prices and the impact of input costs, according to a press release by Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL). IGL said that despite the hike, Delhi has one of the lowest CNG retail rates in the world among gas-importing countries like India.

DON'T MISS: India wants to secure more LPG from the US under annual contracts for 2027: Report 

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on August 30

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

 942

Bengaluru

 944.50

Hyderabad

 994

Mumbai

 941.50

Chennai

 957.50

Kolkata

 968

Jaipur

Advertisement

945.50

Noida

939.50

Gurugram

950.50

Chandigarh

951.50

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on August 30

Cities

Price (₹/cylinder)

Delhi

2,378

Bengaluru

2,821

Hyderabad

2,985

Mumbai

2,691.50

Chennai

2,906

Kolkata

2,872.50

Jaipur

2,765.50

Noida

2,738

Gurugram

2,755

Chandigarh

2,760

CNG prices across major cities on August 30

Cities

Price (₹/kg)

Delhi

86.98

Bengaluru

97

Hyderabad

112

Mumbai

 86

Chennai

 97

Kolkata

 99.50

Jaipur

96.50

Noida

95.59

Gurugram

92.01

Chandigarh

99.90

PNG prices across major cities on August 30

Advertisement

Cities

Price (₹/SCM)

Delhi

 49.59

Bengaluru

 53

Hyderabad

 51

Mumbai

 51.50

Chennai

 50

Kolkata

 50

Jaipur

49.50

Noida

49.45

Gurugram

48.40

Chandigarh

54.70

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump announced the "biggest oil deal in world history", under which the United States will gain majority control of over 65 million barrels of proven crude oil in Venezuela. The agreement was negotiated under Trump's direction by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth in coordination with Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez and private-sector partners.

“This Historic Transaction MORE THAN DOUBLES American Oil Reserves, greatly increases our Oil Supply, and will substantially lower Gas Prices for all Americans, long into the future,” Trump said on the impact of the transaction.

MUST READ: Missed August 23 LPG e-KYC deadline? Oil firms extend Aadhar verification window till August 31 

While India’s LNG and LPG sourcing has shifted towards the United States, Russia remains the country’s largest crude oil supplier. India bought almost 2 million barrels per day of crude oil from Russia in August, more than three times the second-largest supplier, the UAE, at 0.61 million tonnes.

Advertisement

Venezuelan crude has also become an increasingly important part of India’s supply diversification since the start of the year, although the scope for further increases is limited by the crude's characteristics and refinery configurations.

India imported 3,83,000 barrels per day of crude from Venezuela in August. UAE crude supplies to India have remained comparatively resilient despite the regional disruption, supported by the country’s pipeline infrastructure to Fujairah and offshore and ship-to-ship logistics that can operate outside the Strait of Hormuz.

Overall, concerns over LPG, CNG and PNG prices remain tied to supply uncertainty, even as the government pushes PNG adoption and India reshapes its energy sourcing mix

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 30, 2026 9:26 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more