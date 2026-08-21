Indane, Bharat Gas, HP users beware! LPG e-KYC deadline ends on August 23. Here's how to complete e-KYC on mobile, what happens if you miss last date

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When is the LPG e-KYC deadline?
The last date to complete LPG e-KYC is August 23, 2026 (Sunday).
How to complete LPG e-KYC on mobile?
Indane, Bharat Gas, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) users can complete the LPG e-KYC without stepping out of their homes. Indane users can complete it using the IndianOil ONE app with the Aadhaar FaceRD app. BPCL users can complete the e-KYC using the Hello BPCL app. HP Gas customers can use either the HP Pay app or the Aadhaar FaceRD app.
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Documents you need to keep handy
Users need to keep the following documents handy:
- Aadhaar card/number
- Mobile number linked to LPG account/Aadhaar
- LPG consumer number or LPG ID
- Smartphone with relevant LPG company's app
- Aadhaar FaceRD app for face-based authentication
Steps to complete LPG e-KYC for Indane users
- Download and open the IndianOil ONE app.
- Log in/register using the mobile number linked to your LPG connection.
- If required, link your Indane LPG account using your 16-digit LPG ID.
- Look for the e-KYC/Aadhaar authentication option.
- Give consent for Aadhaar-based authentication.
- Install/open the Aadhaar FaceRD app when prompted.
- Complete the face scan as instructed.
- Submit the authentication and wait for confirmation that e-KYC is completed.
Steps to complete LPG e-KYC for BPCL users
- Download/open the Hello BPCL app.
- Log in or register using your LPG-linked mobile number.
- Verify your mobile number through OTP.
- Select your Bharat Gas LPG connection.
- Go to the e-KYC/Aadhaar authentication option.
- Give consent for Aadhaar authentication.
- Follow the instructions for face authentication, using Aadhaar FaceRD if prompted.
- Complete the face scan.
- Submit the verification and check for the e-KYC completion confirmation.
Steps to complete LPG e-KYC for HP Gas users
- Download/open the HP Pay app.
- Log in/register using the mobile number linked to your HP Gas connection.
- Select your HP Gas LPG account.
- Find the e-KYC/Aadhaar authentication option.
- Give consent for Aadhaar-based verification.
- Use Aadhaar FaceRD when prompted.
- Complete the face scan.
- Submit the authentication.
- Check the app for confirmation that your e-KYC has been completed.
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What happens if you miss the LPG e-KYC deadline?
Missing the deadline does not automatically amount to your LPG connection getting permanently cancelled. The connection may be temporarily suspended until e-KYC is done. Customers with pending e-KYC may become ineligible for getting LPG cylinders at domestic rates until verification is done.