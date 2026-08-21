Indane, Bharat Gas, HP users beware! LPG e-KYC deadline ends on August 23. Here's how to complete e-KYC on mobile, what happens if you miss last date

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When is the LPG e-KYC deadline?

The last date to complete LPG e-KYC is August 23, 2026 (Sunday).

How to complete LPG e-KYC on mobile?

Indane, Bharat Gas, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) users can complete the LPG e-KYC without stepping out of their homes. Indane users can complete it using the IndianOil ONE app with the Aadhaar FaceRD app. BPCL users can complete the e-KYC using the Hello BPCL app. HP Gas customers can use either the HP Pay app or the Aadhaar FaceRD app.

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Documents you need to keep handy

Users need to keep the following documents handy:

Aadhaar card/number

Mobile number linked to LPG account/Aadhaar

LPG consumer number or LPG ID

Smartphone with relevant LPG company's app

Aadhaar FaceRD app for face-based authentication

Steps to complete LPG e-KYC for Indane users

Download and open the IndianOil ONE app.

Log in/register using the mobile number linked to your LPG connection.

If required, link your Indane LPG account using your 16-digit LPG ID.

Look for the e-KYC/Aadhaar authentication option.

Give consent for Aadhaar-based authentication.

Install/open the Aadhaar FaceRD app when prompted.

Complete the face scan as instructed.

Submit the authentication and wait for confirmation that e-KYC is completed.

Steps to complete LPG e-KYC for BPCL users

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Download/open the Hello BPCL app.

Log in or register using your LPG-linked mobile number.

Verify your mobile number through OTP.

Select your Bharat Gas LPG connection.

Go to the e-KYC/Aadhaar authentication option.

Give consent for Aadhaar authentication.

Follow the instructions for face authentication, using Aadhaar FaceRD if prompted.

Complete the face scan.

Submit the verification and check for the e-KYC completion confirmation.

Steps to complete LPG e-KYC for HP Gas users

Download/open the HP Pay app.

Log in/register using the mobile number linked to your HP Gas connection.

Select your HP Gas LPG account.

Find the e-KYC/Aadhaar authentication option.

Give consent for Aadhaar-based verification.

Use Aadhaar FaceRD when prompted.

Complete the face scan.

Submit the authentication.

Check the app for confirmation that your e-KYC has been completed.

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What happens if you miss the LPG e-KYC deadline?

Missing the deadline does not automatically amount to your LPG connection getting permanently cancelled. The connection may be temporarily suspended until e-KYC is done. Customers with pending e-KYC may become ineligible for getting LPG cylinders at domestic rates until verification is done.