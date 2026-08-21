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Indane, Bharat Gas, HP users beware! LPG e-KYC deadline ends on August 23. Here's how to complete e-KYC on mobile, what happens if you miss last date

Indane, Bharat Gas, HP users beware! LPG e-KYC deadline ends on August 23. Here's how to complete e-KYC on mobile, what happens if you miss last date

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What exactly do you need to do, what documents are required, and what really happens if you let the deadline slip by? Here's a complete, easy-to-follow breakdown to help you stay ahead before it's too late.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 21, 2026 7:00 AM IST
Indane, Bharat Gas, HP users beware! LPG e-KYC deadline ends on August 23. Here's how to complete e-KYC on mobile, what happens if you miss last dateThe process, however, is far simpler than most people assume — it can be done entirely on your phone in a few easy steps.

Millions of LPG consumers across India are quietly rushing to finish one small task — and if you haven't heard about it yet, you might want to pay attention. Indane, Bharat Gas, and HP have all set a deadline for e-KYC verification, a step that directly affects your subsidy and cylinder booking privileges. Miss it, and the consequences could catch you by surprise.

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The process, however, is far simpler than most people assume — it can be done entirely on your phone in a few easy steps. So what exactly do you need to do, what documents are required, and what really happens if you let the deadline slip by? Here's a complete, easy-to-follow breakdown to help you stay ahead before it's too late.

MUST READ | LPG e-KYC deadline extended to Aug 23 but server crashes and app failures still blocking millions

When is the LPG e-KYC deadline? 

The last date to complete LPG e-KYC is August 23, 2026 (Sunday).

How to complete LPG e-KYC on mobile? 

Indane, Bharat Gas, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) users can complete the LPG e-KYC without stepping out of their homes. Indane users can complete it using the IndianOil ONE app with the Aadhaar FaceRD app. BPCL users can complete the e-KYC using the Hello BPCL app. HP Gas customers can use either the HP Pay app or the Aadhaar FaceRD app.

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Documents you need to keep handy

Users need to keep the following documents handy:

  • Aadhaar card/number
  • Mobile number linked to LPG account/Aadhaar
  • LPG consumer number or LPG ID
  • Smartphone with relevant LPG company's app
  • Aadhaar FaceRD app for face-based authentication

Steps to complete LPG e-KYC for Indane users

  • Download and open the IndianOil ONE app.
  • Log in/register using the mobile number linked to your LPG connection.
  • If required, link your Indane LPG account using your 16-digit LPG ID.
  • Look for the e-KYC/Aadhaar authentication option.
  • Give consent for Aadhaar-based authentication.
  • Install/open the Aadhaar FaceRD app when prompted.
  • Complete the face scan as instructed.
  • Submit the authentication and wait for confirmation that e-KYC is completed.

Steps to complete LPG e-KYC for BPCL users

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  • Download/open the Hello BPCL app.
  • Log in or register using your LPG-linked mobile number.
  • Verify your mobile number through OTP.
  • Select your Bharat Gas LPG connection.
  • Go to the e-KYC/Aadhaar authentication option.
  • Give consent for Aadhaar authentication.
  • Follow the instructions for face authentication, using Aadhaar FaceRD if prompted.
  • Complete the face scan.
  • Submit the verification and check for the e-KYC completion confirmation.

Steps to complete LPG e-KYC for HP Gas users

  • Download/open the HP Pay app.
  • Log in/register using the mobile number linked to your HP Gas connection.
  • Select your HP Gas LPG account.
  • Find the e-KYC/Aadhaar authentication option.
  • Give consent for Aadhaar-based verification.
  • Use Aadhaar FaceRD when prompted.
  • Complete the face scan.
  • Submit the authentication.
  • Check the app for confirmation that your e-KYC has been completed.

DO CHECKOUT | India wants to secure more LPG from the US under annual contracts for 2027: Report

What happens if you miss the LPG e-KYC deadline?

Missing the deadline does not automatically amount to your LPG connection getting permanently cancelled. The connection may be temporarily suspended until e-KYC is done. Customers with pending e-KYC may become ineligible for getting LPG cylinders at domestic rates until verification is done.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 21, 2026 7:00 AM IST
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