LPG, CNG, PNG prices today, June 19: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG prices today: Concerns about LPG, CNG and PNG prices continue to affect Indian households even as the conflict in West Asia has effectively stopped. The US and Iran have signed a memorandum of understanding to end the West Asia war immediately and the Strait of Hormuz has reopened.

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Oil tankers have started sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, and the US said it has lifted its blockade on Iran. However, key issues are still unresolved between the countries.

The deal allows both sides 60 days to reach an agreement on ​the status of Iran's nuclear program, and set up a $300 billion reconstruction fund for Iran and other financial incentives.

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14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on June 19

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 942 Bengaluru 944.50 Hyderabad 994 Mumbai 941.50 Chennai 957.50 Kolkata 968

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on June 19

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,113.50 Bengaluru 3,198 Hyderabad 3,367 Mumbai 3,067.50 Chennai 3,283 Kolkata 3,255.50

CNG prices across major cities on June 19

Cities Price (₹/kg) Delhi 83.09 Bengaluru 95 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 86 Chennai 96 Kolkata 93.50

PNG prices across major cities on June 19

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Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.90 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

The development comes as relief amid worries over fuel supplies and prices. Reports had earlier said 34 Indian- and foreign-flagged ships were set for safe passage after the India-bound LNG carrier Disha safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, a move expected to ease some of the pressure on energy supplies.Of the non-fertiliser vessels stranded in the region, 15 are carrying crude oil, LNG and LPG, while three are carrying other cargo.

Separately, the government is working to strengthen fuel reserves and diversify supply sources amid multiple price increases for commercial and domestic LPG cylinders and CNG. A report on Tuesday said the government is also considering asking domestic refiners to maintain significantly larger crude oil inventories to deal with possible supply concerns in future.

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The government said the cost of supplying a domestic LPG cylinder has risen to more than ₹1,600 because of international price surges linked to the West Asia conflict. Industry sources said the recent increase in domestic LPG prices only partly covers losses on household cylinder sales. Before the revision, oil marketing companies were estimated to be losing about ₹703 on every LPG cylinder sold.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the increase was unavoidable because of the global situation. He pointed to limited LPG sources and difficulties in procurement and transportation, including higher costs caused by long trans-shipment times. However, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said there was no shortage of energy in the country and that the supply situation for crude oil, LPG and natural gas was comfortable.

