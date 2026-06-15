Alert! Your LPG subsidy could stop on June 30 unless you do this one thing

Millions of LPG consumers, particularly beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), have been asked to complete their eKYC by June 30, 2026, to continue receiving LPG subsidies without disruption.

The advisory comes after oil marketing company Indian Oil Corporation urged eligible consumers to finish the Aadhaar-based authentication process before the deadline. According to reports, failure to complete eKYC could result in the suspension of LPG subsidy benefits for customers of Indane, Bharat Gas and HP Gas.

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The government had made Aadhaar-based authentication mandatory for PMUY beneficiaries in March as part of efforts to streamline subsidy distribution. The latest clarification states that the eKYC requirement applies only to LPG consumers who have not completed the process so far.

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The move comes amid concerns over global energy supply disruptions following the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran. The shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route that handles nearly 20 per cent of global oil and gas transportation, has prompted the government to introduce several measures aimed at preventing LPG supply shortages.

In an advisory issued on June 12, Indian Oil said, "Continue to avail the benefits of LPG subsidy without any interruption."

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It further added, "Complete your eKYC before 30 June 2026. This process is simple, secure, and completely free of cost. You can easily complete it through the IndianOil ONE app, your Indane distributor, or your LPG delivery personnel."

"Get your eKYC done today and keep your LPG subsidy active," the company said.

The government has clarified that consumers who are not covered under PMUY and have already completed eKYC are not required to undergo Aadhaar-based biometric authentication again.

How to complete eKYC for LPG connections

Indane Gas

Consumers can complete eKYC through the IndianOil ONE app or the AadhaarFaceRD app.

After downloading the IndianOil ONE app, users need to register using their mobile number and email ID, link their 16-digit LPG ID, and verify their consumer details. Under the "My Profile" section, customers can select the re-KYC option, provide consent, and proceed with face authentication through Aadhaar-based biometric verification. Aadhaar biometrics must be unlocked before completing the process.

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Bharat Gas

Bharat Gas customers can use the Hello BPCL app.

After registering on the app, users can select the e-KYC option from the homepage, verify their identity through an OTP sent to their registered mobile number, accept the terms and conditions, and complete the authentication process.

HP Gas

HP Gas consumers can complete eKYC through the HP Pay app or the Aadhaar FaceRD app.

After registering on the HP Pay app and creating a four-digit MPIN, users need to log in, navigate to the "MY HP" section, select LPG services, and choose the e-KYC option. Following consent, customers can use the "Capture Face" feature, which redirects to the Aadhaar FaceRD app for biometric verification.

With the June 30 deadline approaching, eligible LPG consumers who have not yet completed eKYC are being advised to finish the process to ensure uninterrupted access to subsidy benefits.