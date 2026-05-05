The UAE has partially closed its airspace for a full week. A Notice to Airmen, 'NOTAM A1722/26' issued for the Emirates Flight Information Region restricts commercial traffic to narrow corridors through specific waypoints only, effective May 4 through May 11. Al Dhafra Air Base, which hosts US and coalition forces, remains open but on restricted routing.

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The airspace closure is the starkest signal yet of how seriously Emirati authorities are treating the threat environment, and it comes as the country absorbs the most detailed accounting yet of the damage Iran has inflicted since hostilities began.

UAE just partially closed its airspace for one full week. May 4 through May 11.



NOTAM A1722/26: Emirates FIR partially closed. Commercial traffic restricted to narrow corridors through specific waypoints only.



Al Dhafra (US/coalition air base) stays open on restricted routing. — Chris Rollins (@ThePowerAudit) May 4, 202

What the UAE Ministry of Defence confirmed

On May 4, 2026, UAE air defence systems engaged 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles and 4 UAVs launched from Iran, resulting in 3 moderate injuries. But the ministry's statement went further, releasing the cumulative toll since Iranian attacks on the UAE began.

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Since the start of what the ministry described as "blatant Iranian attacks," Emirati air defences have engaged a total of 549 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles and 2,260 UAVs. The total number of injuries has reached 227, involving multiple nationalities, Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepali, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian, Swedish, Tunisian, Moroccan and Russian.

The total number of martyrs has reached 3, including one civilian of Moroccan nationality contracted with the armed forces. Civilian fatalities stand at 10, from the following nationalities: Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, Indian and Egyptian.

The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats and will firmly confront anything that aims to undermine the security of the country, in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability and safeguards its interests and national capabilities.

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The UAE air defence systems engaged 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, and 4 UAV’s.



The Ministry of Defence announced that on May 4, 2026, the UAE air defence systems engaged 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, and 4 UAV’s launched from Iran, resulting in 3 moderate… pic.twitter.com/FlrqZyB3Nj — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) May 4, 2026

Monday's strike: What happened on the ground- Indian nationals injured

Three Indian nationals are among those injured in Monday's attack, which targeted the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone — a strategically significant energy hub that allows the UAE to export oil through the Gulf of Oman, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz entirely. A drone strike ignited a fire at the facility, with response teams deployed to contain the blaze.

The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi confirmed it is coordinating with local authorities. "Three Indian nationals have been injured in today's attacks in Fujairah. We are in touch with local authorities for ensuring adequate medical care and welfare of the affected Indian nationals," the embassy said in a post on X.

Residents in Dubai and Abu Dhabi received emergency alerts warning of potential missile threats during the attack. Iranian media reported that the country's naval forces had expanded their operational zone near the Strait of Hormuz, including areas close to UAE ports such as Fujairah and Khorfakkan.

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UAE's diplomatic response

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the strikes as "treacherous" and a direct threat to national security, stating that the UAE reserves its "full and legitimate right" to respond, language that signals the possibility of retaliatory action.

A fragile lull, now broken

Monday's strikes end a tenuous pause in hostilities since the Washington-Tehran ceasefire earlier this month. The cumulative numbers released by the defence ministry, 549 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles and 2,260 UAVs intercepted since the conflict began, place the scale of the Iranian campaign against the UAE in stark relief.

With a week-long airspace closure now in effect, energy infrastructure under renewed threat and civilian casualties mounting across dozens of nationalities, the situation in the Gulf is deteriorating at a pace that leaves little room for diplomatic recovery.