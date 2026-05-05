RBL Bank, REC, Airtel, LTM among 4 long & 4 short stock ideas | F&O trades for May Series

Indian benchmark indices have been witnessing volatility amid a series of mixed global and domestic headwinds. The week's early momentum was fuelled by better-than-expected Q4 earnings but renewed geopolitical turbulence in West Asia resurfaced as the dominant market narrative pushed the Brent crude higher and hitting the Indian rupee hard, compressing risk appetite.

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Amid the rising volatility, domestic broking firm Master Capital Services has shared eight F&O trading ideas with investors, which includes four long and four short trading views. It has shared entry levels, targets, stop loss and approximate margins needed for the trade. However, one should note that nearly 90 per cent of retail traders make losses in the F&O segment. Here's what it said:



Long Ideas



RBL Bank (May Fut) | Entry at Rs 336 | Target Price: Rs 375 | Stop Loss: Rs 320 | Approx margin: Rs 4,05,700

RBL Bank is showing a constructive bullish setup after breaking out of a prolonged consolidation phase, indicating a shift in trend. The breakout was supported by a notable surge in volumes, adding credibility to the move. Currently, the stock is undergoing a healthy pullback towards the breakout zone, which could act as a support base. Price structure remains positive, and RSI around 60 suggests steady momentum without being overbought. If the stock sustains above the breakout level, it is likely to attract fresh buying interest and continue its upward trajectory in the near to medium term.



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Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (May Fut) | Entry at Rs 277 | Target Price: Rs 300 | Stop Loss: Rs 260 | Approx margin: Rs 90,055

Crompton Greaves is showing signs of a base formation after a prolonged downtrend, with the stock confirming a double bottom breakout, indicating a potential trend reversal. The formation was supported by a positive RSI divergence, hinting at weakening downside momentum earlier. Volume expansion around the breakout suggests improving buyer participation. Price action has turned constructive, with gradual higher lows emerging. The Rs 278 zone, near the 200 EMA, remains a key resistance; a decisive move above this level could trigger further upside and confirm continuation of the emerging bullish trend.



JSW Energy (May Fut) | Entry at Rs 564 | Target Price: Rs 538 | Stop Loss: Rs 600 | Approx margin: Rs 1,27,700

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JSW Energy Ltd is maintaining a constructive bullish setup after breaking out of a long standing declining trendline, marking a shift in trend following prolonged consolidation. The recent pullback appears healthy, with lower volumes indicating lack of aggressive selling pressure. The stock continues to trade comfortably above its key moving averages, reflecting strong trend alignment. Momentum remains supportive, with RSI cooling to around 62, suggesting room for further upside. Price structure is intact with a pattern of higher highs and higher lows, indicating sustained buying interest and potential continuation of the upward move.



Bharti Airtel (May Fut) | Entry at Rs 1,858 | Target Price: Rs 1,940 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,780 | Approx margin: Rs 1,58,900

Bharti Airtel Ltd is witnessing a bullish reversal after breaking out of an ascending triangle pattern near the Rs 1,890 zone, signalling a clear shift in trend dynamics. Earlier, a positive RSI divergence around Rs 1,750 highlighted waning downside momentum, which has now translated into a steady recovery in price action. The stock has also reclaimed its short term moving averages, indicating improving price structure and strengthening momentum. Additionally, the emergence of higher lows suggests growing buying interest on dips. As long as the price sustains above the breakout zone, the setup remains constructive, with scope for a gradual extension of the uptrend and potential to retest higher resistance levels in the near term.



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Short Ideas



REC (May Fut) | Entry at Rs 361 | Target Price: Rs 375 | Stop Loss: Rs 330 | Approx margin: Rs 1,11,500

REC Ltd has once again faced a decisive rejection from the Rs 385-390 resistance zone, a level that has consistently acted as a supply barrier since September 2025. The stock has failed to sustain any momentum near highs, forming a clear lower high structure on the daily chart. Price action reflects distribution, with selling pressure emerging sharply from resistance. The recent decline confirms continuation of a broader range to downtrend phase. Lack of follow through buying and repeated rejections highlight weakness. The structure indicates downside expansion toward the Rs 340-330 zone, with sellers firmly in control of the trend.



LTM (May Fut) | Entry at Rs 4,230 | Target Price: Rs 4,000 | Stop Loss: Rs 4,500 | Approx margin: Rs 1,27,000

LTM Ltd (formerly known as LTIMindTree Ltd) is in a strong, established downtrend with price trading decisively below all key moving averages, which are aligned in a bearish configuration. The stock faced resistance near the 55 day EMA near Rs 4,770-4,800 zone marking continuation of the prevailing trend and confirms sustained weakness. The stock has consistently formed lower highs and lower lows, reflecting persistent institutional selling. Pullbacks have remained shallow and weak, indicating absence of demand. Broader IT sector weakness further reinforces the bearish bias. Price structure suggests continuation toward the Rs 4,000-3,900 zone, with rallies being aggressively sold into and momentum firmly skewed to the downside.



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Trent (May Fut) | Entry at Rs 4,140 | Target Price: Rs 4,500 | Stop Loss: Rs 3,850 | Approx margin: Rs 96,500

Trent Ltd has faced a sharp rejection at its 200 day EMA, confirming it as a strong dynamic resistance. The stock has also broken below its prior breakout zone, signaling a bull trap and trapping recent buyers at higher levels. The failure to sustain above key levels reflects clear distribution and weakening price structure. Lower high formation and fading momentum reinforce the ongoing downtrend. The recent pullback lacks strength and indicates selling dominance. Price action suggests continuation of weakness toward the Rs 3,800 level, with the broader structure firmly tilted in favor of sellers.



Info Edge (May Fut) | Entry at Rs 991 | Target Price: Rs 900 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,046 | Approx margin: Rs 73,000

Info Edge (India) Ltd has broken down decisively from its rising trendline, marking a clear structural failure on the daily chart. The stock continues to trade below all major EMAs, which are sloping downward, confirming strong bearish momentum. Attempts to stabilize have been consistently sold into, reflecting lack of buying interest. The breakdown aligns with broader weakness in tech and internet stocks, further pressuring price action. The inability to hold key psychological levels reinforces the negative bias. The current structure indicates continuation of the downtrend toward the Rs 900-880 zone, with sustained selling pressure dominating the trend.