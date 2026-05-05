BEL, Cochin Shipyard, HAL: Defence stocks to buy— Check key levels, risk-reward & more

Indian equity benchmark indices are set to open lower on Tuesday amid the rising crude oil prices, post renewed tensions between the US and Iran. This may put Indian defence stocks in focus again amid the fresh geopolitical concerns.

Select stocks including Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) and Cochin Shipyard Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Jigar S Patel, Senior Technical Research Analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers has to say on them ahead of Tuesday's trading session:



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Bharat Electronics | Buy above Rs 440 | Support: Rs 426

BEL is currently undergoing a phase of consolidation following its recent correction, indicating a pause before the next directional move. On the hourly chart, technical indicators remain supportive, with the DMI showing positive bias and the RSI hovering near the 50 mark, reflecting a neutral-to-bullish undertone. This setup suggests a potential buildup for an upward breakout. A decisive move above the Rs 440 level could act as a trigger for fresh buying interest and further upside momentum. On the downside, immediate support is placed at Rs 426. Traders may consider initiating long positions on a confirmed breakout above Rs 440 with proper risk management.



Cochin Shipyard | Caution | Resistance: Rs 1,800 | Support: Rs 1,600

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Fresh buying in Cochin Shipyard is not advised at current levels, as the stock has already rallied sharply by 600–700 points from the Rs 1,187 lows without any meaningful pullback. Momentum indicators, particularly DMI, appear overstretched, indicating a possible pause. We expect both time-wise and price-wise correction in the near term. Immediate support is placed at Rs 1,600, while resistance stands at Rs 1,800. Traders may consider accumulating gradually near the Rs 1,600 zone once some consolidation or correction unfolds.



Hindustan Aeronautics | Buy on Dips | Target Price: Rs 4,700 | Stop Loss: Rs 4,400

HAL has broken out above its previous two-week consolidation zone at the current juncture and is sustaining above it. The weekly DMI remains positive, indicating continued bullish momentum. We expect further upside in the stock. Immediate support is placed at Rs 4,400, while resistance stands at Rs 4,700. Traders may consider a buy-on-dips strategy near the support zone.