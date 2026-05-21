LPG, CNG, PNG rates today, May 21: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG rates today: Concerns over further increase in LPG, PNG, and CNG prices have grown after CNG and fuel rates were raised twice within a week. In Delhi and Mumbai, CNG prices were increased by Rs 2 per kg, followed by a further Re 1 per kg rise in Delhi. Petrol and diesel prices were also raised twice in a week, first by Rs 3 per litre each and then by 90 paise per litre.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The latest increases have come as fuel retailers face losses amid a surge in global crude prices linked to the conflict in West Asia and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The route handles a significant share of global oil and gas shipments, and India imports a large part of its energy through it. The rise in energy prices has been calibrated to partly ease margin pressure on oil companies without causing a major inflationary shock, though industry sources said it would still have some impact on inflation.

DON'T MISS | India facing LPG supply gap of 400,000 barrels per day: Report

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on May 21

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on May 21

Advertisement

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,071.50 Bengaluru 3,152 Hyderabad 3,315 Mumbai 3,024 Chennai 3,237 Kolkata 3,202

CNG prices across major cities on May 21

Cities Price (₹) Delhi 80.09 Bengaluru 90 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 83 Chennai 91.50 Kolkata 93.50

PNG prices across major cities on May 21

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.90 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

US President Donald Trump downplayed the concerns about oil prices. "There's so much oil out there, they're going to come plummeting down. We're going to end that war very quickly," he said at a press conference on Tuesday.

At home, fuel prices were hiked 16 days after Assembly elections ended in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Prices had remained unchanged during the polling period despite a sharp rise in international oil prices triggered by the West Asia conflict.

MUST READ | PM Modi’s UAE visit delivers major defence, LPG and $5 billion investment deals for India

Advertisement

Energy prices had risen globally after the US-Israel attack on Iran on February 28 and Tehran's retaliation effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz. For not fully passing on the burden, oil companies are losing Rs 674 on each 14.2-kg cylinder of LPG. Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said the recent fuel price hike had cut losses by a fourth and that oil companies were still incurring losses of about Rs 750 crore a day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged citizens to use fuel judiciously, reduce consumption, use public transport and work-from-home options more often.

Separately, a report in Nikkei India that cited Kpler data, stated that India is facing an LPG supply gap of 400,000 barrels per day. As per the data, India's LPG imports in April stood at 377,620 barrels per day, well below the 851,870 barrels a day imported in February, when the Strait of Hormuz was fully operational before the US-Israel attack on Iran.