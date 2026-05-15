PM Modi’s UAE visit delivers major defence, LPG and $5 billion investment deals for India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s short but strategically significant visit to the United Arab Emirates on Friday delivered a series of high-value agreements across defence, energy, maritime infrastructure and investment, reinforcing the rapidly expanding partnership between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi.

Despite the brief duration of the trip, the visit produced outcomes with long-term implications for India’s national security, energy resilience and infrastructure development, while also underlining the UAE’s growing role as one of India’s closest economic and strategic partners in West Asia.

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Strategic defence partnership gets formal framework

One of the most significant announcements was the Agreement on Framework for the Strategic Defence Partnership between India and the UAE.

The pact is expected to deepen military cooperation between the two countries in areas such as defence technology, maritime security, intelligence sharing, joint exercises and strategic coordination. The agreement marks a major step in transforming bilateral ties from a primarily economic relationship into a broader strategic partnership with strong security dimensions.

India and the UAE have steadily expanded defence cooperation in recent years amid growing geopolitical uncertainties in the Gulf region and the Indian Ocean.

Major boost to India’s energy security

Energy cooperation emerged as another central pillar of the visit.

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India and the UAE signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Strategic Petroleum Reserves aimed at strengthening India’s emergency crude storage capabilities and insulating the country from global supply disruptions.

The two sides also finalised an agreement on supplies of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), a crucial development for India as it seeks to secure long-term and stable fuel supplies for domestic consumption.

The agreements come at a time when volatility in global oil and gas markets continues to raise concerns for energy-importing nations like India. The UAE already ranks among India’s most important energy suppliers and has played a key role in supporting India’s strategic petroleum storage programme.

Vadinar ship repair cluster to strengthen maritime ecosystem

Another key outcome of the visit was the signing of an MoU on setting up a Ship Repair Cluster at Vadinar in Gujarat.

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The project is expected to strengthen India’s maritime infrastructure, improve domestic ship repair capabilities and support the government’s broader ambitions of turning India into a major global logistics and shipping hub.

Officials believe the cluster could also generate employment, attract industrial investment and boost port-linked economic activity along India’s western coast.

UAE announces $5 billion investment

In a major economic boost, the UAE also announced investments worth $5 billion in Indian infrastructure projects as well as investments linked to RBL Bank and Samman Capital.

The announcement reflects growing investor confidence in India’s infrastructure and financial sectors and signals continued UAE interest in expanding its economic footprint in the country.

The India-UAE economic relationship has strengthened rapidly over the past few years, driven by rising trade, investment flows and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed between the two countries.