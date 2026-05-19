LPG, CNG, PNG rates today, May 19: Check latest prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, other cities

LPG, CNG, PNG rates today: Concerns over a possible increase in LPG and PNG prices have grown after CNG rates were raised twice in a week in the national capital and petrol and diesel prices were also hiked. CNG prices were increased by Rs 2 per kg in Delhi and Mumbai, followed by a further Re 1 per kg rise in Delhi. Petrol and diesel prices were also raised twice within a week, first by Rs 3 per litre each, and then 90 paise per litre.

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Domestic cooking gas LPG prices were raised in March by Rs 60 per cylinder, but they are still way lower than the actual cost. Oil companies are losing Rs 674 per 14.2-kg cylinder of LPG. Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that the recent fuel price hike had cut losses by a fourth and that oil companies were still incurring about Rs 750 crore a day loss.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder rates on May 19

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 913 Bengaluru 915.50 Hyderabad 965 Mumbai 912.50 Chennai 928.50 Kolkata 939

Commercial (19kg) LPG cylinder rates on May 19

Cities Price (₹/cylinder) Delhi 3,071.50 Bengaluru 3,152 Hyderabad 3,315 Mumbai 3,024 Chennai 3,237 Kolkata 3,202

CNG prices across major cities on May 19

Cities Price (₹) Delhi 80.09 Bengaluru 90 Hyderabad 97 Mumbai 83 Chennai 91.50 Kolkata 93.50

PNG prices across major cities on May 19

Cities Price (₹/SCM) Delhi 47.90 Bengaluru 52 Hyderabad 51 Mumbai 50 Chennai 50 Kolkata 50

The price rise across energy has been calibrated to partially ease margin pressure on oil companies without creating a major inflationary shock. It nevertheless will have some impact on inflation, said industry sources.

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The latest increases come as fuel retailers face losses amid a surge in global crude prices linked to the conflict in West Asia and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The route handles a significant share of global oil and gas shipments, and India imports a large portion of its energy through it.

Meanwhile, India and the UAE moved to strengthen cooperation on LPG supplies and strategic petroleum reserves during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the UAE, with the aim of reducing further uncertainty. The latest fuel price hike also came 16 days after Assembly elections ended in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Prices had remained unchanged during the polling period despite a sharp rise in international oil prices triggered by the West Asia conflict.

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DON'T MISS | Petrol, diesel prices hiked again: Petrol nears Rs 99 in Delhi, Rs 110 in Kolkata after second hike in a week

Energy prices had risen globally after the US-Israel attack on Iran on February 28 and Tehran's retaliation effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, through which about one-fifth of the world's oil and gas passes. As supply tightened and further price increases appeared unavoidable, the Prime Minister urged citizens to use fuel judiciously, reduce consumption, use public transport and work-from-home options more often, and conserve foreign exchange. He also asked people to defer gold purchases and postpone foreign travel for a year.

Moreover, the government has already barred households with a PNG connection to retain a domestic LPG connection. It also barred PNG consumers from applying for new domestic LPG connections. Households with PNG connections have been asked to surrender their LPG connections within three months from the order.