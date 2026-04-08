LPG distribution: Govt caps LPG supply to industries, allocates 70% to states amid supply tightness

In a significant move aimed at managing supply constraints, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has directed states to allocate 70% of packed non-domestic LPG to various sectors, while simultaneously capping supply to industrial users. The decision comes amid ongoing pressures on fuel availability and reflects a calibrated approach to prioritise essential consumption while curbing excess industrial usage.

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The government has also introduced a reform-linked incentive, allowing an additional 10% LPG allocation for states that actively promote the adoption of alternative fuels such as piped natural gas (PNG). This signals a broader policy push to gradually reduce dependence on LPG, especially in sectors where viable substitutes exist.

Industrial supply

A key highlight of the directive is the restriction placed on industrial consumption. Several sectors, including pharma, food processing, steel, glass, ceramics, packaging, and chemicals, will now receive only 70% of their pre-March 2026 bulk LPG consumption levels. Additionally, this supply will be subject to an overall sectoral cap of 0.2 TMT per day, effectively limiting the total volume available to industries.

This move is expected to have a direct impact on industries that rely heavily on LPG as a fuel input. By capping supply, the government aims to ensure that essential and priority sectors continue to receive adequate fuel, while discouraging excessive or inefficient consumption in industrial operations.

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Critical use cases

The directive makes it clear that LPG allocation will be prioritised for specialised industrial applications where natural gas cannot be substituted. This ensures that sectors with critical and non-replaceable LPG requirements continue to operate without disruption, even as overall supply remains constrained.

At the same time, industries that can transition to PNG or other fuels are being nudged to do so. In fact, compliance with PNG adoption norms has been linked to eligibility for LPG allocation, reinforcing the government’s intent to shift industrial fuel consumption patterns.

Structural reforms

Beyond immediate supply management, the policy underscores a structural shift in India’s energy strategy. States have been urged to expedite the implementation of gas distribution policies, including the rollout of PNG infrastructure and communication of updated regulations to stakeholders.

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The Centre has also asked states to leverage the 10% reform-linked LPG allocation by accelerating transitions to cleaner and more efficient fuel systems. This aligns with broader goals of improving energy efficiency, reducing import dependence, and ensuring long-term supply stability.

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Demand and supply

The latest measures highlight the government’s effort to strike a balance between ensuring availability for essential users and managing limited supply resources. With global energy markets facing volatility and domestic demand remaining robust, such calibrated interventions are becoming increasingly necessary.

For industries, the message is clear—adapt to alternative fuels or operate within tighter LPG limits. For states, the focus is on efficient allocation and faster adoption of reforms.

Overall, the policy marks a decisive step towards controlled LPG distribution, prioritised usage, and a gradual transition to alternative energy sources, as India navigates a complex supply environment.

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