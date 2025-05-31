In a move set to ease costs for thousands of small businesses, oil marketing companies have slashed the price of commercial LPG cylinders for the second month in a row. Effective June 1, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has dropped by ₹24, bringing it down to ₹1,723.50. This follows a string of reductions across fuel categories aimed at cushioning operational costs for both businesses and airlines.

This marks the second consecutive monthly cut in commercial LPG rates. Earlier in May, oil companies had reduced the price by ₹14.50 per 19-kg cylinder. Alongside that, Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices were also trimmed by 4.4%, a relief for an industry grappling with volatile input costs.

ATF rates were brought down by around ₹3,954.38 per kilolitre, settling at ₹85,486.80. The reduction was a significant cost breather for carriers like Air India and IndiGo, as fuel accounts for roughly 30% of airline expenses.

The price revision added to the earlier sharp cut on April 1, when ATF prices were reduced by 6.15%, or ₹5,870.54 per kilolitre. These downward revisions help neutralize the price surges seen earlier this year.

For restaurants, hotels, and small-scale industries that rely heavily on commercial LPG for cooking and heating, the reduced rates are more than just numbers — they’re an operational lifeline. The lower costs will allow these enterprises to reinvest in their businesses, enhance service offerings, or even pass on the benefits to consumers through competitive pricing.

Small businesses, in particular, stand to gain. Operating on narrow margins, they often feel the pinch of input cost fluctuations. The current reduction helps ease pressure on their bottom lines, opening up possibilities for growth and sustainability in a challenging economic climate.