BJP fields ex-Calcutta HC judge from Bengal's Tamluk, Arjun Singh from Barrackpore

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The BJP on Sunday fielded former Calcutta HC judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay from Bengal's Tamluk, and former TMC MP Arjun Singh from Barrackpore in the Lok Sabha elections.

Arjun Singh recently joined the saffron party after he was denied a ticket by the TMC. In Barrackpore, he will be up against TMC's Partha Bhowmick.

Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who heard many cases related to TMC leaders, recently joined the BJP, months before his retirement as a judge. Ahead of stepping down as judge, Gangopadhyay said he had been challenged by some TMC leaders to contest elections.

After his name was announced, Arjun Singh said, "We have support from the people. We will fight and win. The issues of corruption, jobs, Sandeshkhali, CAA, every issue would remain prominent. The issue of ED and CBI finding the criminals would also remain at the top."

On his candidature from Barrackpore, BJP leader Arjun Singh says, "We have support from the people... We will fight and win... The issues of corruption, jobs, Sandeshkhali, CAA, every issue would remain prominent. The issue of ED and CBI…

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Dibyendu Adhikari, brother of Suvendu Adhikari, won the Tamluk seat on the TMC ticket. Dibyendu Adhikari recently joined the BJP.

The BJP has named Jayanta Roy from Jalpaiguri, Raju Bista from Darjeeling, Kartick Paul from Raiganj, and Rajmata Amrita Roy from Krishnagar. Roy will be taking on TMC's Mahu Moitra.

Former Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh has been fielded from Bardhman, Ashim Kumar Sarkar from Bardhman Purba, and Agnimitra from Medinipur.

BJP releases its fifth list of 111 candidates from Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, Telangana, UP, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and more.

The saffron party has fielded Debashree Chaudhary from Kolkata Dakshin, Tapas Roy from Kolkata Uttar, and Rekha Patra from Basirhat. Rekha Patra is a victim of the Sandeshkhali incident, in which former TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his associates are prime accused.