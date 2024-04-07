LS Polls 2024: PDP names 3 candidates for Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti to take on Ghulam Nabi in Anantnag

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which is part of the INDIA bloc but contesting all seats in Valley, on Sunday declared the names of three candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Kashmir. PDP President Mehbooba Mufti will contest from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat against DPAP president Ghulam Nabi Azad, making the newly carved out constituency the most high-profile contest in Jammu and Kashmir.

The National Conference (NC) has fielded influential Gujjar leader Mian Altaf Ahmad from the seat and the Apni Party has named Zaffar Iqbal Manhas. The BJP has not announced its candidate so far.

PDP's youth wing president Waheed Parra will contest the polls from Srinagar and former Rajya Sabha member Mir Fayaz from Baramulla. The PDP will support the Congress on two Jammu region seats of Udhampur and Jammu. Asked if the Congress will reciprocate in Kashmir, Mufti said she was not extending support to the national party on quid pro quo basis.

"We have decided to support the Congress for the larger fight to save the Constitution and democracy. But I would appeal to not only Congress workers but NC workers also to support me so that we can take the voice of the people of Jammu and Kashmir to Parliament," she said.

"My appeal to all people of the constituency -- from Anantnag to Rajouri and Poonch -- is to come together as we are passing through a critical stage. People cannot talk. Talking has become a crime. If someone raises voice, he is labelled as anti-national," she added.

On her party contesting against INDIA bloc partner National Conference, Mufti said she had left the ball in NC president Farooq Abdullah's court. "We had left the decision to Farooq Abdullah. We would not mind even if they had contested all the seats but they should have at least consulted us. They should not have demeaned our party and workers by saying they will see our behaviour in Lok Sabha polls before deciding on alliance for Assembly elections," she said.

Mufti has contested Lol sabha elections three times earlier and won twice -- in 2004 and 2014. Her only electoral defeat came at the hands of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in the 1999 general elections.

In 2019, National Conference's Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi won the seat by nearly 10,000 votes. Ghulam Ahmad Mir of Congress was the runner-up and Mehbooba Mufti came third.

The Anantnag constituency, which spreads across the Pir Panjal range to include Rajouri and Poonch areas after delimitation, will go to polls on May 7 in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections.

(With inputs from PTI)