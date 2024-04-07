'This reflects the mindset of the 'tukde-tukde gang': PM Modi on Kharge's Kashmir remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for questioning the 'relevance' of Jammu and Kashmir during a rally in Rajasthan. Modi condemned Kharge's remarks, stating that they mirrored the mindset of individuals seeking to divide the nation.

Kharge, addressing a rally in Rajasthan, referred to PM Modi's recent speech and mistakenly mentioned the scrapping of Article 370 as 'Article 371'. He mentioned that this issue pertained to Jammu and Kashmir, not Rajasthan.

During a rally in Bihar's Nawada, PM Modi expressed feeling "ashamed" upon hearing Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks.

"Modi gave a guarantee to scrap Article 370 in Kashmir. What was the result? We did it. They (INDIA bloc) talk about (saving) Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution, but you did not implement it in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

"You sang in the tunes about the Constitution. But, this Modi took Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir after so many years," he added.

The Prime Minister quoted Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks about Jammu and Kashmir and Article 370 in his speech, emphasizing that young people from Bihar and Rajasthan had gone to Jammu and Kashmir to protect it, making the ultimate sacrifice.

"I felt ashamed listening to it. Congress should listen to me. The youths of Rajasthan and Bihar gave their supreme sacrifice while protecting Jammu and Kashmir. And you are saying 'Kashmir se kya lena dena' (what is the relevance of Kashmir). This reflects the mindset of the 'tukde-tukde gang'," he said.

"Should we apologise to these people for using such language? Should we entertain disrespect of those who sacrificed their lives?" PM Modi further added.

Continuing his criticism of the Congress party, the Prime Minister accused their recently released manifesto of promoting "politics of appeasement," suggesting it resembled something from the Muslim League.

"The Congress recently came out with a manifesto that appears as if it was the manifesto of the League. It smacks of appeasement (tushtikaran)," he said.

The Prime Minister further claimed that leaders from the INDIA bloc who attended the temple consecration event were expelled from their parties. He accused these parties of speaking against Sanatana Dharma and promoting the idea of making South India a separate country.

"I wonder why the INDIA bloc is so hostile towards popular sentiments. They did not turn up for the 'pran pratishtha' in Ayodhya even though the Ram Temple was constructed through public donations, and not with government money. Ram Navami is approaching. Do not forget their sins," he further said.

The Prime Minister asserted that the Opposition was afraid of him and therefore sought a "ban" on 'Modi ki guarantees'.

"The opposition parties are so scared of Modi ki guarantee that they want me to be banned from making such promises to the people... Modi is not someone who will rest on his laurels. He is born to work hard," he further said.