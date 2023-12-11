Article 370 verdict: PDP, NC say Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah under house arrest; LG says ‘totally baseless’

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said that its president Mehbooba Mufti has been put under house arrest on Monday ahead of the Supreme Court’s verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 that conferred a special status on Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that any such report of house arrest is completely baseless.

PDP said in a post on X, “Even before Supreme Court judgement is pronounced, police has sealed the doors of the residence of PDP president @MehboobaMufti and put her under illegal house arrest.”

Even before Supreme Court judgement is pronounced, Police has sealed the doors of the residence of PDP President @MehboobaMufti and put her under illegal house arrest. pic.twitter.com/Ts2T7yFMrE — J&K PDP (@jkpdp) December 11, 2023

Police did not allow journalists to gather near National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah's residence at Gupkar, officials said. An NC leader said the main gate of the residence was locked by the police in the morning.

"Mr @OmarAbdullah has been locked up in his house. Democracy?" NC's additional state spokesperson Sara Hayat Shah said in a post on X.

Mr @OmarAbdullah has been locked up in his house. Democracy? pic.twitter.com/BUIGwiZNoL — Sarah Hayat Shah (@SaraHayatShah) December 11, 2023

LG Manoj Sinha, meanwhile said, "This is totally baseless. In entire Jammu and Kashmir, no one has been put under house arrest or arrest. This is an attempt to spread rumour.”

Meanwhile, Omar Abdullah, in a response to LG Sinha said the locks on his gates have not been put up by him and questioned why the LG is denying what the police has done.

Dear Mr LG these chains that have been put on my gate have not been put by me so why are you denying what your police force has done. It’s also possible you don’t even know what your police is doing? Which one is it? Are you being dishonest or is your police acting independent of… https://t.co/HFr2bLr7EP pic.twitter.com/b4Xye8RnoJ — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 11, 2023

Meanwhile, security across Jammu and Kashmir has been stepped up and security forces deployed at many places in the valley. Checkpoints have been set up in and around Srinagar city, as well as random frisking and vehicle-checking is underway.

It must be mentioned that there is no restriction on the movement of people anywhere in the valley.

Kashmir Cyber Police has also advised social media users to use the platforms responsibly and to refrain from rumour-mongering, spreading fake news, hate speeches and defamatory content.

Also read: Supreme Court to give verdict on petitions contesting abolition of Article 370