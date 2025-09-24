L&T signs pact with BEL for India's 5th-Gen AMCA fighter jet programme

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has announced a strategic partnership with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to support the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme, India's fifth-generation stealth fighter project for the Indian Air Force. The announcement was made through a stock exchange filing by L&T.

The L&T-BEL consortium will respond to the Expression of Interest (EoI) issued by the Government of India's Aeronautical Development Agency in the coming weeks. The partnership will integrate L&T's capabilities in strategic defence and aerospace platforms with BEL's strengths in defence electronics and systems to contribute jointly to the AMCA programme.

The collaboration builds on both companies' prior involvement in the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) programme, where they supplied major aerostructure modules and developed mission-critical avionics and electronic systems.

"The collaboration with BEL marks a significant leap in our commitment to the modernisation of India's defence capabilities," said SN Subrahmanyan, Chairman & Managing Director, L&T. "We are honoured to be working with BEL to deliver next-generation technologies for the Indian Air Force. Both organisations are leaders in our respective domains and our combined efforts will play a crucial role in bolstering national security and advancing self-reliance in defence technologies."

Manoj Jain, Chairman & Managing Director, BEL, added: "The AMCA project represents India's growing capabilities in defence technology. Our collaboration with L&T is a crucial step in realising this vision. With L&T’s engineering and systems integration capabilities and BEL’s expertise in defence electronics, we are confident of delivering a world-class solution that will serve the Indian Air Force for decades to come."

The AMCA programme aims to develop a fifth-generation, multi-role stealth combat aircraft for both the Indian Air Force and Navy. The aircraft is designed for a wide range of missions, including air superiority, ground strikes, Suppression of Enemy Air Defences (SEAD), and electronic warfare (EW).

The single-seat, twin-engine aircraft is expected to have a maximum takeoff weight of around 25 tonnes and fly at altitudes up to 55,000 feet. It will include an internal weapons bay with a capacity of 1,500 kg, external payload capacity of 5,500 kg, and fuel capacity of 6,500 kg.

Prototype rollout is targeted between 2028 and 2029, with series production expected by 2032–33. Induction into the Indian Air Force is currently scheduled for 2034.

