Luck strikes twice: After ₹93 lakh jackpot, tribal family finds another diamond in Panna

A tribal family in Madhya Pradesh's diamond-rich Panna district has struck fortune once again.

Two years after a 19.22-carat diamond earned them ₹93 lakh at a government auction, the family has discovered another gem-quality stone, this time an 11.19-carat diamond estimated to be worth around ₹30 lakh.

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According to officials, labourer Rakesh Adivasi, his three brothers, and other relatives had obtained a mining lease in the Ahirgaon area in April and started operations on private land.

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"After toiling for two months, the family found a precious 11.19-carat gem-quality diamond, estimated to be worth around ₹30 lakh on Monday, from a mine located on private land in the Ahirgaon area. They immediately deposited the diamond with the government diamond office," a diamond office official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Panna Diamond Inspector Nutan Jain confirmed that the diamond weighs 11.19 carats and is of gem quality. The diamond will be offered for sale at an upcoming government auction. After royalty deductions, the proceeds will be deposited into the family's authorised bank account, Jain said.

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The latest discovery has brought renewed excitement to the family, which has continued mining despite its earlier windfall.

Raju Adivasi, Rakesh's brother, said the ₹93 lakh earned from the previous diamond significantly improved the family's financial condition, but they never stopped working in the mines.

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Rakesh said the proceeds from the upcoming auction would be invested in setting up additional mining operations, allowing the family to continue searching for more diamonds.

Madhya Pradesh's Panna district is internationally known for its diamond reserves, where occasional discoveries have transformed the fortunes of miners and labourers overnight.

For the Adivasi family, that transformation appears to have happened not once, but twice.

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(With inputs from PTI)

