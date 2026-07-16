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Wipro Q1 earnings: Net profit at Rs 3,352 crore, board clears interim dividend 

Wipro Q1 earnings: Net profit at Rs 3,352 crore, board clears interim dividend 

Wipro Q1 earnings: Net profit fell 4.3% to Rs 3352 crore in Q1 against Rs 3502 crore in the March 2026 quarter.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 16, 2026 4:34 PM IST
Wipro Q1 earnings: Net profit at Rs 3,352 crore, board clears interim dividend Wipro Q1 earnings: Earnings per share for the quarter came at Rs 3.20 ($0.031 ), a fall of 4.2% QoQ and an increase of 0.6% YoY.

Wipro Q1 earnings: IT major Wipro on Thursday announced its Q1 earnings. Gross revenue came at Rs 24,480 crore, rising 1.0% QoQ and 10.6% YoY. However, IT services segment revenue fell 1.4% to $2,614.5 million on a QoQ basis and increase of 1% YoY.

Profit fell 4.3% to Rs 3352 crore in Q1 against Rs 3502 crore in the March 2026 quarter. The firm also announced an interim dividend Rs 2 per equity share of par value Rs 2 each. The record date for the dividend has been fixed on July 27, 2026. The payment of Interim Dividend will be made on or before August 14, 2026.

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Earnings per share for the quarter came at Rs 3.20 ($0.031 ), a fall of 4.2% QoQ and an increase of 0.6% YoY. Operating cash flows came at Rs 3290 crore ($348 million), rising 3.6% QoQ . 

Referring to the guidance for Q2, the IT major said, "We expect revenue from our IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,574 million to $2,627 million. This translates to sequential guidance of (-)1.5% to (+)0.5% in constant currency terms."

Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director, said, "Clients are moving beyond technology modernization to AI-enabled operating models that improve quality, resilience, and productivity. Wipro’s consulting-led, AI-powered approach helps clients embed AI at the core of their business, and these engagements reflect both the breadth of our capabilities and the trust clients place in us as a transformation partner."

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The earnings were announced after market hours. Wipro shares ended 1.83% higher at Rs 177.80 against Rs 174.60 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 1.76 lakh crore 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 16, 2026 4:23 PM IST
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