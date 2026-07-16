Wipro Q1 earnings: Net profit at Rs 3,352 crore, board clears interim dividend 

Wipro Q1 earnings: IT major Wipro on Thursday announced its Q1 earnings. Gross revenue came at Rs 24,480 crore, rising 1.0% QoQ and 10.6% YoY. However, IT services segment revenue fell 1.4% to $2,614.5 million on a QoQ basis and increase of 1% YoY.

Profit fell 4.3% to Rs 3352 crore in Q1 against Rs 3502 crore in the March 2026 quarter. The firm also announced an interim dividend Rs 2 per equity share of par value Rs 2 each. The record date for the dividend has been fixed on July 27, 2026. The payment of Interim Dividend will be made on or before August 14, 2026.

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Earnings per share for the quarter came at Rs 3.20 ($0.031 ), a fall of 4.2% QoQ and an increase of 0.6% YoY. Operating cash flows came at Rs 3290 crore ($348 million), rising 3.6% QoQ .

Referring to the guidance for Q2, the IT major said, "We expect revenue from our IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,574 million to $2,627 million. This translates to sequential guidance of (-)1.5% to (+)0.5% in constant currency terms."

Srini Pallia, CEO and Managing Director, said, "Clients are moving beyond technology modernization to AI-enabled operating models that improve quality, resilience, and productivity. Wipro’s consulting-led, AI-powered approach helps clients embed AI at the core of their business, and these engagements reflect both the breadth of our capabilities and the trust clients place in us as a transformation partner."

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The earnings were announced after market hours. Wipro shares ended 1.83% higher at Rs 177.80 against Rs 174.60 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 1.76 lakh crore