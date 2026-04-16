Lucknow fire tragedy: Two toddlers killed as families return to ashes, 'nothing is left...'

A devastating fire in Lucknow's Vikas Nagar area has left two children dead and hundreds of residents homeless after flames tore through a large slum cluster, reducing around 200 shanties to ashes.

Police said the bodies of two children, both around two years old, were recovered late Wednesday, hours after the blaze began. The victims' bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, while families have been informed and identification formalities are underway.

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Hundreds return to ruins

By Thursday morning, residents returned to what remained of their homes: burnt metal trunks, blackened utensils, damaged cycles, charred fans, half-burnt vegetables and smoke-filled debris.

Many searched desperately for savings, jewellery and everyday essentials, only to find almost everything destroyed.

"Kuch na bacha, sab bar gawa (Nothing is left, everything is gone in fire)," one woman said as she broke down at the site.

Lives built over years, lost overnight

For many families, the losses were not just material but deeply personal.

Deepa, a domestic worker, said, "I had collected everything piece by piece. Now nothing remains."

Another woman said, "I had some money and jewellery. My husband passed away, and I raised five children on my own, working as a domestic help, mopping floors, washing utensils and cleaning others' homes. But all my savings are now gone!"

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How the fire spread

Police said the blaze started Wednesday evening near Ring Road in the Vikas Nagar cluster and spread rapidly due to strong winds and the highly flammable materials used in the huts.

Firefighting operations were reportedly made more difficult by the presence of small LPG cylinders in many dwellings. Several locals claimed cylinders exploded during the fire, though there was no immediate official confirmation.

Rescue teams deployed

Multiple agencies, including the police, fire department, SDRF and NDRF, were deployed through the night as rescue and relief operations continued.

District Magistrate Vishak G said, "The fire was massive and the priority was to save lives. They were evacuated to safer places first before the fire was controlled by the rescue agencies."

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Director General (Fire) Sujeet Pandey said fire tenders from all stations were pressed into service and a large number of cylinders were recovered from the area.

Relief and investigation underway

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to speed up relief, rehabilitation and rescue measures. Senior administrative and police officials visited the site, while health teams were also instructed to assist those affected. Authorities said the cause of the fire is yet to be established, and an investigation has been ordered.

(With inputs from PTI)