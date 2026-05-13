Robert Kiyosaki, an American businessman, entrepreneur, and author of the famous 'Rich Dad and Poor Dad' series of personal finance book has warned of the upcoming crash in the global economy in 2026. The warning comes amid the global economy taking a hit from the West Asia war, which has resulted in oil and energy shortage affecting the global GDP.

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India has raised import duty on gold and silver to 15% from 9% to arrest the fall in rupee and preserve its foreign exchange reserves. PM Modi has also called for austerity measures to tide over the energy crisis arising from the West Asia war. On May 10 and May 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made appeals for austerity measures and fuel conservation amid mounting economic pressure caused by the ongoing US-Iran war, urging citizens to use public transport, adopt work-from-home practices and prioritise local products to reduce strain on the economy.

Meanwhile, Kiyosaki said he has a lesson for investors. He says the best ones can see the future.

Elaborating on his statement, he says in a post on X.

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In 1965, when he was 18 years old, he started buying silver. In the current year, silver is one of best investments that he owns.

The message from the post is that investors should buy early and accumulate in the long term.

Then he asks the readers of his post what do they see happening in the future? Can that even provide them a profit making opportunity?

Then Kiyosaki says he expects a crash in the global economy in 2026.

"That’s good news for those that can see the future. Bad news for the blind," said Kiyosaki.