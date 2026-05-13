Vedanta Demerger: Waiting for new shares? Step-by-step guide to check latest allotment

With Vedanta Ltd trading ex-demerger earlier this month, investors have started to get SMS and emails for the credit of the four demerged entities. However, many of them may have missed to check with the update or may have failed to get the information due to some technical issues.



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Who are eligible investors?

Investors who held or bought Vedanta shares in their demat accounts on 29 April, 2026, are eligible to receive shares in the company’s four demerged entities. Although 1 May was the record date, Vedanta traded ex-demerger on 30 April because the record date fell on a market holiday.

This also means investors who bought Vedanta shares on or after 30 April, 2026, will not be entitled to the shares of the demerged entities. The credit of shares to eligible shareholders has now begun and is scheduled to be completed between 8 May and 11 May.



How to check allotment of new shares

Despite getting the credit information of shares, traders may be unable to see these stocks in their demat account. Vedanta's four demerged entities will make their stock market debut in the course of time. Investors will get one share each of four companies for every one share held of Vedanta as of the record date. Here's how to check the allotment of shares:

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To check the allotment and credit of their shares, investors may log-in to CDSL's website (https://web.cdslindia.com/myeasitoken/Home/Login) or may download CDSL MyEasi App.

New investors can register through a 16-digit beneficial owner identification number and give their password (PAN Numbers with DoB in DDMM format)

The user will get two OTPs - One on registered Email and other on register mobile number.

Choose your preferred user name, if available and add password in the given format.

Redirect yourself to the login-page and log-in with the selected username and password.

Once logged-in, you will get a six-digit OTP on your registered mobile number/email ID.

Punch the OTP and click account details on the top.

You can check all the holdings in your demat account there and ensure that you have received the shares there.

Already registered users can directly log-in without signing for the process.





When new companies shall be listed

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The four entities are expected to be listed soon. Demerged entities are usually listed within a month or two of a spin-off. According to select media reports, Anil Agrawal-led Vedanta may approach the exchanges for listing by next week. If that timeline holds, the four demerged entities could make their stock market debut in the second half of June 2026.