Record jet fuel prices bite: Air India suspends Chicago, Shanghai flights; reduces overseas frequencies till August

Air India on Wednesday announced a major rationalisation of its international network between June and August 2026, suspending and reducing flights across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia amid soaring jet fuel prices and continued airspace restrictions.

The Tata-owned airline said the adjustments were necessary because "continued airspace restrictions over certain regions and record high jet fuel prices for international operations" had significantly affected the "commercial viability of certain planned services".

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"These changes are aimed at improving network stability and reducing last-minute inconvenience to passengers," Air India said in a statement.

The airline, however, said it would continue operating more than 1,200 international flights every month across five continents despite the temporary cuts.

After the cut, Air India will cut 33 flights per week to North America, 47 flights per week to Europe, 57 flights per week to the UK, 8 flights per week to Australia, 158 flights per week to the Far East, Southeast Asia, and SAARC regions, and 07 flights per week to Mauritius (Africa).

Among the biggest changes, Air India has temporarily suspended Delhi-Chicago and Delhi-Shanghai flights through August. Chennai-Singapore, Mumbai-Dhaka, and Delhi-Malé services have also been suspended during the period.

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In North America, Delhi-San Francisco flights will reduce from 10 weekly services to seven through August, while Delhi-Toronto flights will fall from 10 weekly services to five through July before returning to daily operations from August.

Delhi-Vancouver flights will reduce from seven weekly services to five.

Air India will also temporarily suspend Delhi-Newark and Mumbai-New York JFK services, while increasing Mumbai-Newark operations from three weekly flights to daily services. Delhi-New York JFK will continue with seven weekly flights.

In Europe, the airline will halve Delhi-Paris operations from 14 weekly flights to seven. Flights to Copenhagen, Milan, Vienna, Zurich and Rome will also see frequency reductions.

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Australia-bound services have also been hit, with Delhi-Melbourne and Delhi-Sydney flights reduced from seven weekly services to four.

Across Asia and Southeast Asia, Air India has cut frequencies sharply on several routes.

Delhi-Singapore flights will reduce from 24 weekly services to 14, while Mumbai-Singapore services will fall from 14 weekly flights to seven.

Delhi-Bangkok flights will reduce from 28 weekly services to 21 from July, while Mumbai-Bangkok flights will fall from 13 weekly services to seven.

The airline has also reduced flights to Kuala Lumpur, Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Kathmandu, Dhaka and Colombo.

Air India said it would “proactively assist customers” affected by cancellations through alternative bookings, free date changes or full refunds where applicable.

The airline added that it was continuing to work with regulators and airport authorities to restore full capacity “as soon as conditions permit”, but warned that “further adjustments” to the network remained possible if the “extraordinary operating environment” continued.