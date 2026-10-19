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‘Made in India’ JCB heads to New Zealand: Piyush Goyal flags off first-ever machine export from Pune

‘Made in India’ JCB heads to New Zealand: Piyush Goyal flags off first-ever machine export from Pune

The export comes as the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is set to come into force on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 19, 2026 7:32 PM IST
‘Made in India’ JCB heads to New Zealand: Piyush Goyal flags off first-ever machine export from PuneThe investment has the potential to strengthen manufacturing, infrastructure, services and innovation while supporting enterprise and employment.

New Zealand will now build with a JCB machine made in India, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

He also announced the first-ever export of a JCB machine to New Zealand, with the machine made in Pune, Maharashtra.

“New Zealand will now build with a 'Made in India' JCB machine!” Goyal wrote in a post on X.

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“Proud to flag off the first-ever JCB machine export to New Zealand, made in Pune, Maharashtra,” he added.

The export comes as the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is set to come into force on the occasion of Vijayadashami. The agreement is expected to open up new opportunities for Indian manufacturers and exporters.

100% of Indian exports to get duty-free access

The FTA will provide duty-free access for 100% of Indian exports to New Zealand, according to the minister.

“With duty-free access for 100% of Indian exports to New Zealand, the FTA will unlock significant opportunities for MSMEs, farmers, women, youth & labour-intensive sectors,” he said.

The agreement will also create new pathways for Indian professionals while protecting India's core interests.

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Indian farmers are expected to gain wider market access for fruits, vegetables, spices and other agricultural products. The two countries will also cooperate to improve productivity, support higher incomes and strengthen livelihoods.

Sensitive sectors, including dairy, will remain protected.

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New Zealand commits to facilitate USD 20 billion investment

New Zealand has also committed to facilitate USD 20 billion in investment into India.

The investment has the potential to strengthen manufacturing, infrastructure, services and innovation while supporting enterprise and employment, according to the minister.

The agreement follows negotiations that began in March last year. He credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Luxon for making the agreement possible.

“The vision of PM Narendra Modi ji & New Zealand PM Mr. Chris Luxon has made this historic agreement possible, opening new avenues for our people to grow & prosper together,” he said.

He also thanked New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay and the negotiating teams of both countries for their efforts.

The minister urged Indian exporters, businesses, MSMEs and entrepreneurs to make full use of the agreement, build lasting partnerships and turn its potential into tangible gains.

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Published on: Oct 19, 2026 7:32 PM IST
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