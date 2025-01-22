Maha Kumbh 2025: Sudha Murty distributes Mahaprasad, tours ISKCON kitchen

Philanthropist and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty visited the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj for three days and took part in serving Mahaprasad at the ISKCON camp. Wearing a green saree and holding a black bag, she was seen giving chapattis to the devotees.

Online videos show Murty exploring the ISKCON Mahaprasadam Kitchen, talking with volunteers, and learning how food is prepared with modern equipment.

Related Articles

She arrived in Kumbh to conduct the tarpan, a ritual to honor one's ancestors, and also took a holy bath at the Triveni Sangam.

"I had made a vow for three days, I took holy dip yesterday, today I will do that as well, and tomorrow again. My maternal grandfather, maternal grandmother, grandfather, none of them could come - that is why I have to offer tarpan in their name and I am very happy," she said.

She also praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the arrangements. "All the people under the leadership of Yogi Ji have done so much good work here. I wish them a long life".

Furthermore, she described the Maha Kumbh as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. "This is 'Teerthraj' (supreme sacred place). The Maha Kumbh comes after 144 years, and I am very excited and happy to be here," she said.

The Adani Group, working with ISKCON, provides Mahaprasad to more than 40,000 devotees each day. The kitchen in Sector 19 of Prayagraj has boilers and machines that can produce 10,000 rotis every hour.

Sudha Murty is not the only influential person to attend the Maha Kumbh mela in Prayagraj. Apple founder Steve Jobs' wife Lauren Powell Jobs, veteran actor Anupam Kher, and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani also attended the mega congregation.

On Tuesday, Adani arrived at the Maha Kumbh with his family. He was accompanied by his wife and Adani Foundation chairperson Priti Adani and his son and Adani Ports and SEZ managing director Karan Adani.

Since the Maha Kumbh started on January 13, nearly 87.9 million pilgrims had taken a holy dip by January 20.