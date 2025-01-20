Maha Kumbh 2025: Viral 'IIT baba' ousted from Juna Akhara, Abhay Singh says...

Abhay Singh, an aerospace engineering graduate from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, has been ousted from the Juna Akhara for allegedly breaching its code of discipline. Singh, who became popular as "IIT Baba", allegedly used abusive language against his guru Mahant Someshwar Puri.

As a result, he is now banned from entering the Akhara camp and its surroundings. The Juna Akhara emphasised that devotion to one's guru and discipline are the key tenets of sanyas.

Juna Akhara's chief patron Mahant Hari Giri said: “The actions of Abhay Singh violate the sacred guru-shishya (master-disciple) tradition and the core principles of sanyas. Disrespecting one’s guru is a profound disregard for Sanatan Dharma and the values upheld by the akhara."

He also violated the rules by speaking against fellow seers. Meanwhile, Singh addressed his alleged disappearance from the ashram at the Kumbh Mela. Calling these "wrong news", Singh said that he was asked to leave the Juna Akhara's ashram.

“The operators of the Madi Ashram asked me to leave at night. They think I’ve become famous and might expose something about them, so they claim I’ve gone for secret meditation. Those people are talking nonsense,” Singh told AajTak.

He also rejected allegations that the Engineer Baba had a disturbed mental state due to "constant interactions" with the media. They also accused Singh of using taking drugs, saying it was "best for him" to leave the ashram.

He also attacked Mahant Someshwar Puri for claiming that Singh was his disciple. “I had already told him there is no guru-disciple relationship between us. Now that I’ve become famous, he’s made himself my guru.”

He went viral after he highlighted his spiritual journey in an interview. He claimed that he struggled with depression while he was in Canada.

Singh further said that his mental health struggles prompted him to search for meaning in life and question the role of the mind. Due to this, he said that he quit his promising career and began to pursue the path of spirituality.