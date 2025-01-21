Maha Kumbh 2025: Harry Potter lookalike spotted in Prayagraj! Netizens ask 'Ye Daniel Radcliffe to nahi hai na?'

Foreign tourists from all over the world have arrived at the Maha Kumbh mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. A video featuring a man resembling the fictional character Harry Potter has went viral on social media.

In this undated video, a man dressed in jeans and a puffer jacket can be seen casually enjoying the prasad from a disposable plate. Needless to say, the video left netizens wondering that is Daniel Radcliffe actually attending the religious event.

"Ye Daniel Radcliffe to nahi hai na?" a user asked. "Mujhe q lg rha h ye Daniel Radcliffe as harry Potter hai," another user said.

"Harry Potter prasad ka aanand lete hue," a third user said. "Bhai Harry Potter jaisa dikh raha hai (sic)," a fourth user commented.

"This is beauty of Sanatan Dharma," a user commented.

"He is looking like a Harry Potter Actor," another user commented. "Harry Potter in Kumbh mela," another user said. "Harry Potter jhadu se ud kr agya," yet another user said in jest.

Harry Potter is a fictional character brought to life by British writer JK Rowling in a series of books which was adapted into a popular movie franchise. In the movies, the role was essayed by British actor Daniel Radcliffe.

From January 11-20, around 8.79 crore pilgrims have taken the holy dip at Sangam. The Maha Kumbh mela began at January 13 officially with the Paush Purnima bath but devotees began arriving from January 11 itself.

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 will conclude on February 26. The Maha Kumbh is unique because it marks the completion of 12 Kumbh Mela cycles and it occurs once every 144 years, with the previous event of this kind held in 1881.

More than 45 crore people are expected to attend the mega event. In order to accommodate the pilgrims, the authorities have established a temporary city spanning around 4,000 hectares. The temporary city houses 1.5 lakh tents, enhanced sanitation facilities and improved transportation facilities.