Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Banks, stock market, offices. What's open and what's closed on Dr Ambedkar’s death anniversary tomorrow

December 6, 2024, marks the 68th death anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar, the visionary architect of the Indian Constitution and a relentless crusader for social justice. On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, thousands gather at Chaityabhoomi in Mumbai to pay homage to a leader whose legacy continues to inspire millions.

Every year, Mahaparinirvan Diwas sees a convergence of people from across Maharashtra and beyond. They come not just to pay respects but to draw inspiration from Ambedkar’s teachings and his lifelong commitment to equality and justice.

Here's a concise guide to what stays operational and what doesn’t in the state on this solemn occasion.

What's Closed?

Government Offices: Mumbai and its suburban areas observe a local holiday, with state and semi-government offices remaining closed.

Liquor Shops: The Mumbai city collector has declared December 6 a dry day, meaning all liquor shops will be shut.

What's Open?

Banks: Public and private banks, including the State Bank of India, will function as usual.

Stock Markets: Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain open, with no changes to their operating hours.

The Central Railway has introduced measures to manage the surge of visitors heading to Chaityabhoomi. For the first time, holding areas have been set up at key stations in Mumbai. Additionally, 12 extra suburban trains—six on the main line and six on the harbor line—will operate on December 5 and 6 to accommodate the heavy footfall.

To ensure smooth movement at Dadar station, separate entry and exit points have been planned. The Mumbai Traffic Police have also issued advisories to manage congestion, with special arrangements in place from December 5, 6:00 AM, to December 7, midnight.

