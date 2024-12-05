scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

News
India
Maharashtra CM oath taking ceremony: Check full guest list, traffic routes to avoid here

Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony: Devendra Fadnavis to take oath today. Here's who all will be present at the event Maharashtra CM swearing-in ceremony: Devendra Fadnavis to take oath today. Here's who all will be present at the event

Devendra Fadnavis is all set to take the oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra in a grand ceremony at Mumbai's Azad Maidan at 5:30 pm on Thursday. Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will also take oath as his deputies in this ceremony. 

The ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with senior leaders and who's who of the Marathi and Hindi film industries. Special arrangements have been made for around 40,000 attendees and a separate seating for 2,000 VIPs has been made, as per BJP leader Prasad Lad. 

National Award-winning music composer duo Ajay-Atul will also perform at the grand ceremony, as per a report in News18. 

Fadnavis oath taking ceremony: Here's the full guest list

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Union Home Minister Amit Shah
  • Union ministers 
  • CMs/Deputy CMs of NDA-ruled states
  • Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and other major political leaders of the state 
  • Leading industrialists, including Mukesh Ambani
  • Former Maharashtra CMs
  • More than 100 spiritual leaders
  • Renowned personalities from Marathi and Hindi film industries
  • Famous personalities from academics and literature
  • BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena workers

Check alternate routes for travel

In view of the grand scale of the oath-taking ceremony, Mumbai Police has amped up security measures as several roads will either be closed or diverted to manage the traffic flow in the area. The Mumbai Police's traffic advisory will be in effect from 12 pm onwards on December 5 till the end of the event.

Attendees have been advised to use public transport, particularly local trains, to reach Azad Maidan since parking facilities won't be available near the venue. As per Mumbai Traffic Police, people are advised to use the following routes for travel: 

  • CSTM to Vasudev Balwant Phadke Chowk: Vehicular traffic will be diverted via LT Road-Chakala Junction-Right Turn-DN Road-CSTM Junction. Reverse route to be followed for return travel.
  • Mahatma Gandhi Road (CST to Vasudev Balwant Phadke Chowk): Traffic will be diverted via LT Road-Chakala Junction-Right Turn-DN Road-CSTM. Alternative way to reach here is via the Maharishi Karve Road (MK Road). 
  • Hazari Mal Somani Road: Traffic movement will be restricted from Chafekar Bandhu Chowk (OCS Junction) to CSTM Junction. The optional route is from Chafekar Bandhu Chowk (OCS Junction)-Hutatma Chowk-Kala Ghoda-K Dabhade Marg-Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg.
  • Princess Street Bridge (Meghdutt Bridge) (Southbound): Traffic to be diverted via NS Road towards Shyamaldas Gandhi Junction. 
  • Rambhau Salgaonkar Road (One-Way Route): A dual lane will be permitted for vehicles from Indu Clinic Junction (Syed Jamadar Chowk to Volga Chowk) between 12 pm and 8 pm.

Published on: Dec 05, 2024, 8:28 AM IST
