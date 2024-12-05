Maharashtra CM oath taking ceremony: Check full guest list, traffic routes to avoid here

Devendra Fadnavis is all set to take the oath as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra in a grand ceremony at Mumbai's Azad Maidan at 5:30 pm on Thursday. Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will also take oath as his deputies in this ceremony.

The ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with senior leaders and who's who of the Marathi and Hindi film industries. Special arrangements have been made for around 40,000 attendees and a separate seating for 2,000 VIPs has been made, as per BJP leader Prasad Lad.

National Award-winning music composer duo Ajay-Atul will also perform at the grand ceremony, as per a report in News18.

Fadnavis oath taking ceremony: Here's the full guest list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union ministers

CMs/Deputy CMs of NDA-ruled states

Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and other major political leaders of the state

Leading industrialists, including Mukesh Ambani

Former Maharashtra CMs

More than 100 spiritual leaders

Renowned personalities from Marathi and Hindi film industries

Famous personalities from academics and literature

BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena workers

Check alternate routes for travel

In view of the grand scale of the oath-taking ceremony, Mumbai Police has amped up security measures as several roads will either be closed or diverted to manage the traffic flow in the area. The Mumbai Police's traffic advisory will be in effect from 12 pm onwards on December 5 till the end of the event.

Attendees have been advised to use public transport, particularly local trains, to reach Azad Maidan since parking facilities won't be available near the venue. As per Mumbai Traffic Police, people are advised to use the following routes for travel: