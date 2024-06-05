Maharashtra: After BJP's Lok Sabha debacle, Devendra Fadnavis offers to resign as Deputy CM

Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday offered to tender his resignation as the Deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. He also took the responsibility for the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) poor performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

In the Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP's performance was dismal as the saffron party managed to secure only 9 seats in Maharashtra. These include seats like Nagpur, Mumbai North, Satara, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, and Palghar.

While addressing reporters, Fadnavis said that he wants to work in party organisation. He also requested the BJP high command to relieve him from the responsibility of the state government so he can work for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

"I take the responsibility for such results in Maharashtra. I was leading the party. I am requesting the BJP high command to relieve me from the responsibility of the government so that I can work hard for the party in upcoming elections," he said.

He further said that he will try to fulfill whatever is lacking and is "not a person who will run away". He added that the BJP will prepare a new strategy for Maharashtra and will go back to the public soon.

"In elections, there is mathematics and we are loosing. MVA might have got 30 seats but vote share is almost same. They have received 2 lakh 50 thousand votes and we received 2 lakh 48 thousand votes," Fadnavis added.

He also mentioned that in Mumbai, the BJP got 2 seats but in terms of overall votes, the party has received 2 lakh more votes. He added that the margins in many seats are very less.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the NDA alliance won in 292 seats whereas the INDIA bloc secured wins in 234 seats.Of the 292 seats won by the NDA, the BJP won 240 seats on its own and was boosted by the performance of allies like the JD(U) and the TDP.

Of the 234 seats secured by the INDIA bloc, the Congress secured 99 seats and was boosted by the performance of allies like Samajwadi Party, TMC and DMK.