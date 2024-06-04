Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Uddhav Sena wins Mumbai South Central, Sunil Tatkare gets Raigad. Check full list of winners here

Counting for 48 seats in Maharashtra has begun and it's a neck and neck battle between BJP and INDIA Bloc in the state. The majority of the contests are between the BJP and Congress, followed by 13 contests between Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT), eight between BJP and NCP (SP), and five between BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT). Some of these contests are triangular.

Notable candidates include Nitin Gadkari (Nagpur), Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North), Supriya Sule (Baramati), Ujjwal Nikam (Mumbai North-Central), and Shrikant Shinde (Kalyan).

List of Winners Constituencies Winners/Leading Nandurbar (ST) Advocate Gowaal Kagada Padavi (Congress) Dhule Subhash Ramrao Bhamre (BJP) Jalgaon Smita Uday Wagh (BJP) Raver Raksha Khadse (BJP) Buldhana Prataprao Jadhav (Shiv Sena) Akola Anup Sanjay Dhotre (BJP) Amravati (SC) Balwant Baswant Wankhade (Congress) Wardha Amar Sharadrao Kale (NCP(SP)) Ramtek (SC) Shyamkumar Daulat Barve (Congress) Nagpur Nitin Gadkari (BJP) Bhandara-Gondiya Sunil Baburao Mendhe (BJP) Gadchiroli-Chimur (ST) Dr Kirsan Namdeo (Congress) Chandrapur Pratibha Suresh Dhanorkar (Congress) Yavatmal-Washim Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh (SSUBT) Hingoli Nagesh Bapurao Patil Aashitkar (SSUBT) Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Narayan Rane (BJP) Nanded Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan (Congress) Parbhani Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav (SSUBT) Jalna Kalyan Vaijinathrao Kale (Congress) Aurangabad Sandipanrao Bhumare (Shiv Sena) Dindori (ST) Bhaskar Murlidhar Bhagare (NCP(SP)) Nashik Rajabhau Prakash Waje (SSUBT) Palghar (ST) Dr Hemant Vishnu Savara (BJP) Satara Shrimant Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhonsle (BJP) Bhiwandi Suresh Gopinath Mhatre/Balya Mama (NCP (SP)) Kalyan Dr Shrikant Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) Thane Naresh Ganpat Mhaske (Shiv Sena) Mumbai North Piyush Goyal (BJP) Mumbai North-West Amol Kiritkar (SSUBT) Mumbai North-East Sanjay Dina Patil (SSUBT) Mumbai North-Central Advocate Ujjwal Nikam (BJP) Sangli Vishal Patil (Independent) Mumbai South-Central Anil Yeshwant Desai (SSUBT) Mumbai South Arvind Sawant (SSUBT) Raigad Sunil Tatkare (NCP) Maval Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne (Shiv Sena) Pune Murlidhar Mohol (BJP) Baramati Supriya Sule (NCP(SP) ) Shirur Dr Amol Kolhe (NCP (SP) ) Madha Dhairyasheel Mohite-Patil (NCP (SP)) Ahmednagar Dr Sujay Vikhepatil (BJP) Shirdi (SC) Bhausaheb Wakchaure (SSUBT) Beed Pankaja Munde (BJP) Osmanabad Omprakash Bhupalsinh aka Pavan Raje Nimbalkar (SSUBT) Latur (SC) Dr Kalge Shivaji Bandappa (Congress) Solapur (SC) Praniti Sushilkumar Shinde (Congress) Kolhapur Chhatrapati Shahu Shahaji (Congress) Hatkanangle Satyajeet Babasaheb Patil (Aaba) Sarudkar (SSUBT)

According to India Today-Axis My India's exit poll, the Eknath Shinde faction is likely to win Hingoli, Shirdi, Kalyan, Thane, Bhuldana seats. The Shiv Sena (UBT) is likely to emerge victorious in Maval, South Mumbai, Nashik.

Once the votes are counted and the final results are revealed, the political landscape of Maharashtra will be more defined. These results will affect not only local governance but also the national political dynamics. The election in Maharashtra is a pivotal element of the larger electoral process, carrying significant weight for the formation of the next government.