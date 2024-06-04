Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Uddhav Sena wins Mumbai South Central, Sunil Tatkare gets Raigad. Check full list of winners here

Counting for 48 seats in Maharashtra has begun and it's a neck and neck battle between BJP and INDIA Bloc in the state. The majority of the contests are between the BJP and Congress, followed by 13 contests between Shiv Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT), eight between BJP and NCP (SP), and five between BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT). Some of these contests are triangular.
Notable candidates include Nitin Gadkari (Nagpur), Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North), Supriya Sule (Baramati), Ujjwal Nikam (Mumbai North-Central), and Shrikant Shinde (Kalyan).
|Constituencies
|Winners/Leading
|Nandurbar (ST)
|Advocate Gowaal Kagada Padavi (Congress)
|Dhule
|Subhash Ramrao Bhamre (BJP)
|Jalgaon
|Smita Uday Wagh (BJP)
|Raver
|Raksha Khadse (BJP)
|Buldhana
|Prataprao Jadhav (Shiv Sena)
|Akola
|Anup Sanjay Dhotre (BJP)
|Amravati (SC)
|Balwant Baswant Wankhade (Congress)
|Wardha
|Amar Sharadrao Kale (NCP(SP))
|Ramtek (SC)
|Shyamkumar Daulat Barve (Congress)
|Nagpur
|Nitin Gadkari (BJP)
|Bhandara-Gondiya
|Sunil Baburao Mendhe (BJP)
|Gadchiroli-Chimur (ST)
|Dr Kirsan Namdeo (Congress)
|Chandrapur
|Pratibha Suresh Dhanorkar (Congress)
|Yavatmal-Washim
|Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh (SSUBT)
|Hingoli
|Nagesh Bapurao Patil Aashitkar (SSUBT)
|Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg
|Narayan Rane (BJP)
|Nanded
|Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan (Congress)
|Parbhani
|Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav (SSUBT)
|Jalna
|Kalyan Vaijinathrao Kale (Congress)
|Aurangabad
|Sandipanrao Bhumare (Shiv Sena)
|Dindori (ST)
|Bhaskar Murlidhar Bhagare (NCP(SP))
|Nashik
|Rajabhau Prakash Waje (SSUBT)
|Palghar (ST)
|Dr Hemant Vishnu Savara (BJP)
|Satara
|Shrimant Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhonsle (BJP)
|Bhiwandi
|Suresh Gopinath Mhatre/Balya Mama (NCP (SP))
|Kalyan
|Dr Shrikant Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena)
|Thane
|Naresh Ganpat Mhaske (Shiv Sena)
|Mumbai North
|Piyush Goyal (BJP)
|Mumbai North-West
|Amol Kiritkar (SSUBT)
|Mumbai North-East
|Sanjay Dina Patil (SSUBT)
|Mumbai North-Central
|Advocate Ujjwal Nikam (BJP)
|Sangli
|Vishal Patil (Independent)
|Mumbai South-Central
|Anil Yeshwant Desai (SSUBT)
|Mumbai South
|Arvind Sawant (SSUBT)
|Raigad
|Sunil Tatkare (NCP)
|Maval
|Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne (Shiv Sena)
|Pune
|Murlidhar Mohol (BJP)
|Baramati
|Supriya Sule (NCP(SP) )
|Shirur
|Dr Amol Kolhe (NCP (SP) )
|Madha
|Dhairyasheel Mohite-Patil (NCP (SP))
|Ahmednagar
|Dr Sujay Vikhepatil (BJP)
|Shirdi (SC)
|Bhausaheb Wakchaure (SSUBT)
|Beed
|Pankaja Munde (BJP)
|Osmanabad
|Omprakash Bhupalsinh aka Pavan Raje Nimbalkar (SSUBT)
|Latur (SC)
|Dr Kalge Shivaji Bandappa (Congress)
|Solapur (SC)
|Praniti Sushilkumar Shinde (Congress)
|Kolhapur
|Chhatrapati Shahu Shahaji (Congress)
|Hatkanangle
|Satyajeet Babasaheb Patil (Aaba) Sarudkar (SSUBT)
According to India Today-Axis My India's exit poll, the Eknath Shinde faction is likely to win Hingoli, Shirdi, Kalyan, Thane, Bhuldana seats. The Shiv Sena (UBT) is likely to emerge victorious in Maval, South Mumbai, Nashik.
Once the votes are counted and the final results are revealed, the political landscape of Maharashtra will be more defined. These results will affect not only local governance but also the national political dynamics. The election in Maharashtra is a pivotal element of the larger electoral process, carrying significant weight for the formation of the next government.
Copyright©2025 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today